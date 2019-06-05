To die for: Irish funeral home rents Trump 4 limos for $1 million

The White House has spent $1 million renting four limousines from an Irish funeral company to transport US President Donald Trump in ghoulish fashion during his trip to Ireland.

JP Ward & Sons rents out its Mercedes E-Class limos for mourners attending funerals and for people who want to ride in luxury. The Trump administration has paid the County Wicklow-based company $935,033 for the use of the cars during the two-night visit.

The company was also hired to transport Michelle Obama and her daughters Sasha and Malia around Ireland for three days in 2013. It reportedly earned $114,000 for the service on that occasion. Its website notes that, as well as hearses, its fleet includes “luxurious” Mercedes E class limousines.

Trump is due to arrive in Ireland on Wednesday evening, where he will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar before flying to his golf resort in Doonbeg, County Clare. He will fly to Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration on Thursday and return to Doonbeg for another night.

The peculiar transport arrangement has been the source of much amusement online, with many noting that the funeral firm might be able teach Trump a thing or two about making deals. One commenter wrote: “Locals charge Trump (& us) $1 mill for 4 cars for 2 days. Art of the deal?” while another quipped: “Too bad those limos were rented from the Funeral Home – for the wrong reason!”

