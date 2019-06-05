 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
To die for: Irish funeral home rents Trump 4 limos for $1 million

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 12:11
© Global Look Press / © Ramiro Agustin Vargas Tabares
The White House has spent $1 million renting four limousines from an Irish funeral company to transport US President Donald Trump in ghoulish fashion during his trip to Ireland.

JP Ward & Sons rents out its Mercedes E-Class limos for mourners attending funerals and for people who want to ride in luxury. The Trump administration has paid the County Wicklow-based company $935,033 for the use of the cars during the two-night visit.

The company was also hired to transport Michelle Obama and her daughters Sasha and Malia around Ireland for three days in 2013. It reportedly earned $114,000 for the service on that occasion. Its website notes that, as well as hearses, its fleet includes “luxurious” Mercedes E class limousines. 

Trump is due to arrive in Ireland on Wednesday evening, where he will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar before flying to his golf resort in Doonbeg, County Clare. He will fly to Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration on Thursday and return to Doonbeg for another night.

The peculiar transport arrangement has been the source of much amusement online, with many noting that the funeral firm might be able teach Trump a thing or two about making deals. One commenter wrote: “Locals charge Trump (& us) $1 mill for 4 cars for 2 days. Art of the deal?” while another quipped: “Too bad those limos were rented from the Funeral Home – for the wrong reason!”

