Not so uplifting story: Injured hiker violently spun in NAUSEATING helicopter rescue (VIDEO)

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 10:24 Edited time: 5 Jun, 2019 10:27
© Phoenix Fire Department
A woman in her 70s fell and hit her head while hiking on Piestewa Peak in Arizona. Given the heat and rough terrain, rescuers decided a helicopter airlift would be the best option, but things took a turn for the chaotic.

Shortly after takeoff Tuesday morning, turbulence from the Phoenix fire department helicopter's rotor blades caused the gurney to spin uncontrollably, not ideal for someone with head trauma, as nauseating video footage from the rescue shows.

Despite rescuers using an additional line to prevent the spinning, the emergency gurney couldn't be stopped from rotating wildly for some time as the securing line broke.

The firefighters were eventually able to bring the spinning gurney under control and hoist it fully up towards the helicopter, allowing rescuers the opportunity to make eye contact with the injured woman and confirm that she was OK.

During a Tuesday press conference, reporters were told that the phenomenon is uncommon but not unprecedented.

“Sometimes if we’re in a canyon, it’s a strong windy day, it will spin on us,” chief pilot Paul Apolinar said.  

“It’s not something that happens very often, but sometimes it just does. And when it does, we’re trained to take care of it.”

Officials said the woman suffered no ill effects from the spinning apart from some minor dizziness and nausea.

