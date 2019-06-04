Hypocrite Hillary? Clinton berated for painting Sanders as sore loser in election run

Hillary Clinton has no nice words to say about Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, claiming that he will ‘burn the place down’ if he loses a district in the election. Her words were met with mockery and cries of hypocrisy.

Clinton’s comments were included in a Page Six article by Cindy Adams after an off-the-record conversation between the pair. When asked about the current Democratic presidential candidates, Adams said Clinton has “No good words about no good Bernie Sanders. Stuff like: Anyone overtaking him in a district considered his, he’ll burn the place down.”

She is the one who screwed Bernie over in 2016 & she is gonna do it again... — Ryan (@mavs2011champs0) June 4, 2019 pic.twitter.com/t41841PQIt — Melly Momster (@melly_stone) June 4, 2019

Clinton has long been accused of being a sore loser after her failed 2016 presidential run against Republican Donald Trump. She has repeatedly blamed Sanders, the Russians, the FBI, Barack Obama, the media, and Green candidate Jill Stein for her shocking loss.

When Sanders lost the 2016 Democratic primary to Clinton, he endorsed her and supported her run for the White House by embarking on a multi-state campaigning marathon, showing his support for his rival at 39 rallies in 13 states in three months.

Hillary Clinton has reportedly criticized Bernie Sanders, saying that her 2016 primary opponent would rather go scorched-earth than graciously lose a race.



Hillary knows all about graciously losing races, doesn't she. https://t.co/p6n7HM15r5 — 🇺🇸 Jack Ralph 🇺🇸 (@NevadaJack2) June 4, 2019 So Hillary, a woman who spends all her time complaining she lost a rigged election is accusing Bernie of being a sore loserhttps://t.co/oLT2pG7sAM#QAnon#GreatAwakening#BernieSanders#DarkToLight#WWG1WGA#MEGA#HillaryClinton — Watcher of the Dead (@WatcherDead) June 4, 2019

Clinton’s district comment likely refers to Sanders’ supporters anger over a number of primary votes in which Sanders won the majority of the people’s votes, but when superdelegates were added to the tally, he lost as they had already pledged themselves to Clinton.

Also on rt.com New DNC email leak reveals anti-Sanders bias, pro-Clinton collusion among top officials

Sanders angered his supporters by getting behind Clinton despite the fact that leaked emails had revealed that the Democratic National Committee was biased towards Clinton and worked against him, and Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s emails revealed how dismissive the Clinton campaign was towards Sanders, how it was passed debate questions in advance, and that it was leaked Sanders’ strategy for a Twitter outreach campaign to Black voters by DNC chair Donna Brazile.

The Democrats War against each other has begun, "Hillary Clinton Calls Bernie Sanders a Sore Loser: ‘He’ll Burn the Place Down’" she stole nomination, now calling Bernie a sore loser--she is a cheat. This is why Trump will win big.https://t.co/PxsOEjqh6G — Stephen Frank (@capoliticalnews) June 3, 2019

As for other candidates in the crowded Democratic field, Clinton acknowledged Kamala Harris’ ability and said Elizabeth Warren is “smart as a whip.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!