Oops, Trump campaign Twitter page denies he called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’… by posting video of it

Published time: 1 Jun, 2019 19:32
Oops, Trump campaign Twitter page denies he called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’… by posting video of it
FILE PHOTO © Reuters/Dominic Lipinski
In what may be a social media management epic failure, US President Donald Trump’s official 2020 re-election campaign Twitter account slammed CNN for saying he called the Duchess of Sussex ‘nasty’… and posted a video where he did.

Trump’s official re-election account outright denounced CNN as “fake news” Saturday morning and roasted it for “falsely claiming” that the president called Meghan Markle “nasty” in his recent interview with British daily, the Sun. In a bid to expose the insidious media outlet, the Twitter page posted an audio and a transcript of the interview, which clearly showed that … Trump did exactly what CNN said he did.

“No, I didn’t know that she was nasty,” the president said, answering the question on whether he knew the Duchess of Sussex was not exactly “nice” about him during his election campaign. Trump also noted it was “nice” to have an “American princess” as part of the British royal family and added he was sure she would “do excellently.”

The Twitteratti were quick to notice the oddness of this situation, though, as they rushed to explain to Trump’s social media management team that the president actually did call Markle “nasty.”

Some also used the occasion to take a jab at the re-election account itself, which quite immodestly called itself the ‘Official Trump War Room’.

There was, however, also no shortage of those who rushed to defend the idea that the president did not call the member of the British royal family “nasty” and suggested some other interpretations of his words.

