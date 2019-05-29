 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Netflix slammed for ‘tasteless’ sketch featuring Anne Frank ‘roasted’ by Hitler

Published time: 29 May, 2019 14:59
Get short URL
Netflix slammed for ‘tasteless’ sketch featuring Anne Frank ‘roasted’ by Hitler
Gilbert Gottfried as Hitler in 'Historical Roasts' © YouTube / Netflix
Netflix has drawn the ire of Jewish groups for a “tasteless” show featuring Adolf Hitler ‘roasting’ Anne Frank. The streaming giant responded that the show should “stimulate the debate on history.”

Hosted by Jewish comedian Jeffrey Ross, Netflix’ new series ‘Historical Roasts’ sees a cast of historical figures – including Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., and Freddie Mercury – insulted and ‘roasted’ by Ross and their contemporaries.

One episode, featuring Anne Frank getting roasted by a Hitler-mustache-wearing Gilbert Gottfried, has some people up in arms. In it, Hitler tells Frank that her famous diary, written while evading Nazi captivity in Amsterdam, “is by far the most flammable” of WWII.

“Everyone knows you as a hero and a best-selling author,” he continues, “But for me you always remain my little number 825060.”

The typically crass Gottfried played the Hitler role with relish, joking that before he was sent to hell, Hitler hid out in Brazil with infamous Nazi scientist Dr. Josef Mengele, “drinking pina coladas and gluing midgets together.”

The Anne Frank Center in Amsterdam called the episode “tasteless satire,” while the Information and Documentation Center on Israel, a Dutch anti-Semitism watchdog, also condemned the sketch.

The outrage continued on Twitter, where Dutch commenters were furious at seeing their country’s past ridiculed.

Ross himself stood by his decision to roast the teenage Holocaust victim.  

“Roasting Anne Frank sounds outlandish, it sounds risky, but to me, the riskier move would be to ignore the most provocative and the most emotional stories,” he told the Jewish Journal. “I use Anne Frank not just as a hero from World War II but as a cautionary tale of today and anti-Semitism.”

Outrage aside, some viewers enjoyed the show’s dark humor.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies