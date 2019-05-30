‘Donald Trump is going to heaven’: Irish priest backs US president ahead of visit

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit his five star hotel and golf course in Ireland next week amid protests. However, the local parish priest believes Trump will not only be welcome in Doonbeg, Ireland, but in heaven.

“Leave us alone” was Doonbeg priest Joe Haugh's message to any protesters thinking of making an appearance at Trump's arrival at his golf course in county Clare next Wednesday.

Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/MUr44fJtaO — The Clare Echo (@ClareEcho) May 29, 2019

Trump's golf resort in Doonbeg is a pillar of the local economy employing some 305 staff year-round.

“Anyone that does that for any place is worth respect,” Haugh told local media, adding that local restaurants were full to capacity in the rural town thanks to the 45th president of the United States.

Haugh believes that Trump’s “love of his neighbor” will be enough to grant him entry to heaven and that he would, in fact, be “most welcome” beyond the pearly gates.

A protest is due to be held in Ennis some 45km away, from Doonbeg but Haugh has warned any anti-Trumps away from Doonbeg.

“They should leave us alone, we don't interfere with their lives, leave us in peace. We're law abiding citizens here in Doonbeg.”

“I don't care what way he is portrayed by the international or national media, he's doing a good job for America,” he added.

"Donald Trump is going to heaven"



As front pages go... Tomorrow's Clare Echo takes some beating. pic.twitter.com/1sviAnXag5 — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) May 29, 2019

The local newspaper’s front page has stirred up a significant reaction online, ranging from consternation to disbelief.

“Can we expedite the process?”wrote one Twitter user of Trump’s passage to heaven. “I wouldn’t mind this, as long as it happens soon,” agreed another. A third person quipped: “A story about two people whose careers are in spreading misinformation!”

