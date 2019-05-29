Charging Trump with obstruction of justice ‘was not an option’ - Mueller in 1st public statement

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has made his first public statement since delivering his report. He announced he is formally closing counsel's office and resigning from Justice Department.

Mueller was making his first public statement since his report into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was released in April.

Mueller cited indictments made against Russian citizens as proof of the alleged Russian interference in the election, although indictments themselves are not proof of anything. Mueller made that clear when he said he would not be commenting "on the guilt or innocence of any defendant."

He also confirmed the findings of the report, saying there was "insufficient evidence" to charge a broad conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Mueller said that his team had not made any determination as to whether Trump had committed a crime when it came to allegations that he may have obstructed investigation efforts and noted that since a sitting president cannot be charged with a federal crime while in office.

Charging Trump with a crime was therefore “not an option we could consider,” he said, adding that it would be "unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime” when they can’t defend themselves in court.

