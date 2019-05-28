It’s not spying! MSNBC refuses to use the ‘S’ word amid FBI-Trump surveillance scandal (VIDEO)

MSNBC analyst and ex-CIA chief John Brennan is furious that Donald Trump thinks that FBI surveillance targeting his inner circle constitutes “spying.” Does Brennan know that MSNBC once accused him of “spying” on the Senate?

Brennan has used his pulpit at MSNBC to denounce the Trump administration and the Justice Department for making inquiries into the role that intelligence agencies played in conjuring up the now-debunked Russiagate scandal. Any snooping targeting Trump’s inner circle was certainly not “spying,” and it’s dangerous for the US president to say so, Brennan has argued.

The ‘S’ word is apparently off-limits now, but this wasn’t the case in 2014, when then-CIA head Brennan was accused by MSNBC of “spying” on the US Senate.

RT’s Murad Gadziev examined MSNBC’s curious new aversion to a word once used to describe the activities of its future analyst.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!