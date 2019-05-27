VIDEO footage shows aftermath of deadly El Reno tornado

Video footage has revealed the devastation a tornado wrought on El Reno, Oklahoma. The twister ripped through the midwestern town, shredding trailer parks, upending vehicles, and killing at least two people.

The tornado struck during a storm on Saturday night. Search and rescue efforts continued into Sunday, and several people were hospitalized. Two were reported dead on Sunday.

Footage captured by video news agency Ruptly showed the devastation left behind, as residents picked through the wreckage of their homes. Cars were crushed by falling debris, and entire communities levelled.

NEW drone video showing near total destruction of trailer home park in El Reno! Search and rescue workers can be seen picking through the rubble for survivors! @kfor#OKWXpic.twitter.com/rHAu2hChiZ — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) May 26, 2019

El Reno is situated in a swathe of the US dubbed “tornado alley,” due to the frequency of twisters in the late spring and early fall. While most are weak, the widest tornado in recorded history smashed through the town in 2013, killing eight people and injuring more than 150.

