 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

VIDEO footage shows aftermath of deadly El Reno tornado

Published time: 27 May, 2019 16:41 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 16:42
Get short URL
VIDEO footage shows aftermath of deadly El Reno tornado
An aerial photo shows the aftermath of the tornado in El Reno, Oklahoma © Reuters / Richard Rowe
Video footage has revealed the devastation a tornado wrought on El Reno, Oklahoma. The twister ripped through the midwestern town, shredding trailer parks, upending vehicles, and killing at least two people.

The tornado struck during a storm on Saturday night. Search and rescue efforts continued into Sunday, and several people were hospitalized. Two were reported dead on Sunday.

Footage captured by video news agency Ruptly showed the devastation left behind, as residents picked through the wreckage of their homes. Cars were crushed by falling debris, and entire communities levelled.

El Reno is situated in a swathe of the US dubbed “tornado alley,” due to the frequency of twisters in the late spring and early fall. While most are weak, the widest tornado in recorded history smashed through the town in 2013, killing eight people and injuring more than 150.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies