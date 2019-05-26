Tornado leaves 2 dead & many missing after leveling hotel in Oklahoma (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

At least two people have died after a tornado ripped through a trailer park and destroyed a hotel in El Reno outside Oklahoma City, officials in the US state have said.

The suspected twister struck El Reno during a powerful storm on Saturday night. A number of people are reportedly missing and several people have been hospitalized.

Videos show the damage done to the American Budget Value Inn as emergency crews searched for survivors in the rubble and debris left in the tornado’s wake. Cars were overturned and trailers at a nearby park were damaged.

El Reno Mayor Matt White told a news conference early Sunday that his community “absolutely experienced a traumatic event.”

“We’re doing a search and rescue right now,” he said, adding, “We have all hands on deck.”

