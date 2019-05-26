 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Tornado leaves 2 dead & many missing after leveling hotel in Oklahoma (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 26 May, 2019 09:14 Edited time: 26 May, 2019 11:23
Get short URL
Tornado leaves 2 dead & many missing after leveling hotel in Oklahoma (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
FILE PHOTO © Wikimedia Commons / NOAA
At least two people have died after a tornado ripped through a trailer park and destroyed a hotel in El Reno outside Oklahoma City, officials in the US state have said.

The suspected twister struck El Reno during a powerful storm on Saturday night. A number of people are reportedly missing and several people have been hospitalized.

Videos show the damage done to the American Budget Value Inn as emergency crews searched for survivors in the rubble and debris left in the tornado’s wake. Cars were overturned and trailers at a nearby park were damaged.

El Reno Mayor Matt White told a news conference early Sunday that his community “absolutely experienced a traumatic event.”

“We’re doing a search and rescue right now,” he said, adding, “We have all hands on deck.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies