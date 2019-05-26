Tornado leaves 2 dead & many missing after leveling hotel in Oklahoma (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
The suspected twister struck El Reno during a powerful storm on Saturday night. A number of people are reportedly missing and several people have been hospitalized.
I’m in El Reno. I was just in a tornado. I’m ok but the hotel across the street from us was leveled. Victims are being pulled from the rubble @NEWS9pic.twitter.com/IjZI3Jcvgk— Aaron Brilbeck (@AaronBrilbeck9) May 26, 2019
12:13AM - This is what is left of the American Budget Value Inn in EL Reno. Search and rescue operations are continuing. @kfor#OKWXpic.twitter.com/y6xDf2z2nd— Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) May 26, 2019
Before and After of the American Budget Value Inn in El Reno, OK where significant damage to structures occurred from a tornado. After picture via @Aaron_Brackett. #okwxpic.twitter.com/BMqyCV5Rc7— Tyler Stanfield (@TylerJStanfield) May 26, 2019
Videos show the damage done to the American Budget Value Inn as emergency crews searched for survivors in the rubble and debris left in the tornado’s wake. Cars were overturned and trailers at a nearby park were damaged.
NEW drone video showing near total destruction of trailer home park in El Reno! Search and rescue workers can be seen picking through the rubble for survivors! @kfor#OKWXpic.twitter.com/rHAu2hChiZ— Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) May 26, 2019
Another look at the damage from the El Reno tornado. #okwx@kforpic.twitter.com/p7JCrLTSHj— Chase Horn (@ChaseHorn) May 26, 2019
I’m at the Frontier Dodge dealership in El Reno. You can see there are some vehicles here on the lot with some damage. Also, several street lights are down. @koconewspic.twitter.com/r48vpZTEKm— Perris Jones (@KOCOPerris) May 26, 2019
El Reno Mayor Matt White told a news conference early Sunday that his community “absolutely experienced a traumatic event.”
“We’re doing a search and rescue right now,” he said, adding, “We have all hands on deck.”
