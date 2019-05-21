 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Democrats call for Trump impeachment as former White House counsel skips hearing

Published time: 21 May, 2019 19:18 Edited time: 22 May, 2019 07:52
Get short URL
Democrats call for Trump impeachment as former White House counsel skips hearing
FILE PHOTO: Former White House counsel Don McGahn sits behind President Trump at a 2018 cabinet meeting © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
House Democrats are once again calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, after he blocked former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying about the ‘Russiagate’ probe.

The House Judiciary Committee met on Tuesday morning without Don McGahn, whom they intended to grill about whether the president obstructed justice during special counsel Robert Mueller’s ‘Russiagate’ probe.

Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-New York) – one of Trump’s most relentless critics – has said that his committee will move to hold McGahn in contempt of Congress, saying “this committee will hear McGahn’s testimony even if we have to go to court.”

Multiple House Democrats have clamored for Trump’s impeachment, arguing the president instructed McGahn to break the law by defying the subpoena to testify.

“Stonewalling Congress on witnesses and the unredacted Mueller report only enhances the President’s appearance of guilt, and as a result, he has pushed Congress to a point where we must start an impeachment inquiry,” tweeted Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin).

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) joined Pocan’s call, saying her fellow members of Congress need to “do our job and vote on impeachment.”

“Congress swore an oath to uphold the constitution,” she added. "That includes impeachment.”

“I think that the administration is certainly pushing the Congress in that direction,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) told CNN on Tuesday. “I think that’s what it’s come to,” added Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas).

Congress can vote to begin impeachment proceedings if it is suspected that the president committed treason, bribery, or “high crimes and misdemeanors,” a definition open to interpretation. While the Democrats control the House, the Senate has a Republican majority – and there is no indication that advocates of impeachment would be able to muster a two-thirds majority in both chambers, needed to oust a sitting president from office.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report concluded that Trump did not collude with Russia to influence the 2016 election and found insufficient evidence to bring a charge of obstruction against him.

Also on rt.com House Committee vows to hold ex-Trump counsel McGahn in contempt over refusal to testify

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday that McGann was under no obligation to testify, and accused Democrats of wanting a “wasteful and unnecessary do-over” of the Mueller investigation.

Amid the furor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) will meet Wednesday with the entire Democratic caucus to discuss the party’s next steps. Pelosi has remained opposed to launching impeachment proceedings, but will likely hear arguments in favor from the more fervent anti-Trumpers in her party.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies