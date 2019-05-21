Democrats call for Trump impeachment as former White House counsel skips hearing

House Democrats are once again calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, after he blocked former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying about the ‘Russiagate’ probe.

The House Judiciary Committee met on Tuesday morning without Don McGahn, whom they intended to grill about whether the president obstructed justice during special counsel Robert Mueller’s ‘Russiagate’ probe.

Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-New York) – one of Trump’s most relentless critics – has said that his committee will move to hold McGahn in contempt of Congress, saying “this committee will hear McGahn’s testimony even if we have to go to court.”

“We will not allow the president to prevent the American people from hearing from this witness [or] block congressional subpoenas. We will hold this president accountable one way or the other.”@RepJerryNadler makes it clear: Trump won’t get away with obstructing justice. pic.twitter.com/b0GHjiHNnH — CAP Action (@CAPAction) May 21, 2019

Multiple House Democrats have clamored for Trump’s impeachment, arguing the president instructed McGahn to break the law by defying the subpoena to testify.

“Stonewalling Congress on witnesses and the unredacted Mueller report only enhances the President’s appearance of guilt, and as a result, he has pushed Congress to a point where we must start an impeachment inquiry,” tweeted Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin).

Stonewalling Congress on witnesses and the unredacted Mueller report only enhances the President’s appearance of guilt, and as a result, he has pushed Congress to a point where we must start an impeachment inquiry. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) May 21, 2019

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) joined Pocan’s call, saying her fellow members of Congress need to “do our job and vote on impeachment.”

“Congress swore an oath to uphold the constitution,” she added. "That includes impeachment.”

Just as what happens in the House doesn’t control Senate, what happens in the Senate shouldn’t control the House.



DoJ outlined ev of 10 criminal instances. Pres is now obstructing legally binding subpoenas.



We need to do our job & vote on impeachment. What Sen does is on them. https://t.co/iXJWntDRJ5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 21, 2019

It is just as politicized a maneuver to not impeach in the face of overwhelming evidence as it is to impeach w/o cause.



Congress swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. That includes impeachment.



We have a duty to preserve our institutions + uphold the rule of law. https://t.co/oqguoDLUVC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 21, 2019

“I think that the administration is certainly pushing the Congress in that direction,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) told CNN on Tuesday. “I think that’s what it’s come to,” added Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas).

Congress can vote to begin impeachment proceedings if it is suspected that the president committed treason, bribery, or “high crimes and misdemeanors,” a definition open to interpretation. While the Democrats control the House, the Senate has a Republican majority – and there is no indication that advocates of impeachment would be able to muster a two-thirds majority in both chambers, needed to oust a sitting president from office.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report concluded that Trump did not collude with Russia to influence the 2016 election and found insufficient evidence to bring a charge of obstruction against him.

Also on rt.com House Committee vows to hold ex-Trump counsel McGahn in contempt over refusal to testify

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday that McGann was under no obligation to testify, and accused Democrats of wanting a “wasteful and unnecessary do-over” of the Mueller investigation.

Amid the furor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) will meet Wednesday with the entire Democratic caucus to discuss the party’s next steps. Pelosi has remained opposed to launching impeachment proceedings, but will likely hear arguments in favor from the more fervent anti-Trumpers in her party.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!