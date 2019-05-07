Pompeo snubs meeting Merkel & Maas citing unknown ‘pressing issues’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has scrapped plans for a Tuesday meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas citing unspecified “pressing issues.”

“Unfortunately, we must reschedule the Berlin meetings due to pressing issues. We look forward to rescheduling this important set of meetings. The Secretary looks forward to being in Berlin soon,” the US Embassy cited a State Department spokesperson as saying.

Neither Merkel’s nor Mass’s office have issued a formal statement on the last-minute cancellation yet.

Pompeo attended a meeting of the Arctic Council in Finland where he discussed regional development, "Russian military expansion" and "Chinese investment" among other topics during an address in which he described the Arctic as "an arena of global power & competition."

