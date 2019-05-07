Pompeo snubs meeting Merkel & Maas citing unknown ‘pressing issues’

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 7 May, 2019 09:31 Edited time: 7 May, 2019 10:40
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, FILE PHOTO: © Reuters/Mandel Ngan
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has scrapped plans for a Tuesday meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas citing unspecified “pressing issues.”

“Unfortunately, we must reschedule the Berlin meetings due to pressing issues. We look forward to rescheduling this important set of meetings. The Secretary looks forward to being in Berlin soon,” the US Embassy cited a State Department spokesperson as saying.

Neither Merkel’s nor Mass’s office have issued a formal statement on the last-minute cancellation yet.

Pompeo attended a meeting of the Arctic Council in Finland where he discussed regional development, "Russian military expansion" and "Chinese investment" among other topics during an address in which he described the Arctic as "an arena of global power & competition."

