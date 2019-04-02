Marco Rubio inflames Twitter by mixing Bible verses with regime change calls
“Though nations rage and kingdoms totter, HE utters his voice and the earth melts. The LORD of hosts is with us; our stronghold is the God of Jacob,” the Republican Senator tweeted, citing Psalm 46.
Though nations rage and kingdoms totter,HE utters his voice and the earth melts. The LORD of hosts is with us; our stronghold is the God of Jacob.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 2, 2019
Amidst the “amen”s, some commenters insisted that Rubio concern himself less with Biblical affairs, and more with the various problems facing Florida.
Anything in that book about how to insulate the millions of seniors in your state and across America who live on $980 per month and pay half of that just for housing from rising food costs due to this President closing the Mexican border. Get to work!— Michael Arndt (@MJA_DHO) April 2, 2019
Though mass murderers rage and schoolchildren suffer, the @NRA utters its voice and Marco Rubio melts. The @NRA is against us; our enemy is the God of Marco.— Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) April 2, 2019
The earth is melting because of climate change. Heed God’s word or your State will be under water!— @jerseybigjim (@jerseybigjim) April 2, 2019
Although Rubio seemingly finds refuge in God when “nations rage and kingdoms totter,” the Florida Senator seems determined to use his own rage to totter Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power, even if it means roping Russia into a cataclysmic conflict too.
“Megalomaniac @marcorubio is directly threatening war with nuclear-armed Russia over its military alliance with Venezuela which has existed since 2001,” Tweeted journalist Dan Cohen. “It's impossible to overstate how dangerous this is. Rubio should be reprimanded for abuse of power.”
Megalomaniac @marcorubio is directly threatening war with nuclear-armed Russia over its military alliance with Venezuela which has existed since 2001. It's impossible to overstate how dangerous this is. Rubio should be reprimanded for abuse of power. https://t.co/2s3daqrjvZ— Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) April 1, 2019
Hours before leading Twitter in Bible study, Rubio had warned that the arrival of Russian troops in Venezuela – a show of support authorized by a 2001 treaty between the allied nations – “can lead to miscalculation, escalation & even war.”
While war between the US and Russia would be on a Biblical scale, stoking and encouraging it doesn’t seem to be a very Christian thing to do.
Please stop using the Bible to rationalize your hate.— stop it (@planoldtired) April 2, 2019
If is offensive to Christians to see trump worshippers blaspheme against our God.
