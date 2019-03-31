‘RIP Harambe’: Elon Musk posts unexpected rap track dedicated to dead gorilla
Harambe the gorilla became an internet sensation after the 17-year-old animal was killed by staff at Cincinnati Zoo in 2016 when it grabbed a small child that entered its enclosure.
Musk’s unlikely track, RIP Harambe by Emo G records, has generated over 177,000 plays and hundreds of baffled comments on Soundcloud since it was uploaded on March 30. “We really miss you!” the singer – presumably Musk – repeats on the voice-modulated track.
Twitter users seemed unsure what to make of the whole enterprise, with their reactions ranging from bewilderment to concern for Musk’s sanity.
Is he allowed to post this? pic.twitter.com/L81SxYW371— Sam Mathai (@sam_mathai) March 30, 2019
elon you need to stop— mary kay (@earthsorbit) March 30, 2019
this is what I say to myself during my breakdown on the kitchen floor at 4am— savannah (@savseymour) March 30, 2019
Elon it's late... Have some rest king— SR6 (@mSrendo) March 30, 2019
Musk himself seemed pretty disappointed with RIP Harambe’s initial reception:
I’m disappointed that my record label failed— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2019
