Dashcams capture meteor blazing through Florida night sky (VIDEOS)

A large green meteor was spotted blazing through the night sky in northern Florida Saturday night, and several dashboard cameras managed to capture the fireball in action.

The bright teardrop-shaped meteor fell at about 11:55pm EST and eyewitnesses reported a five to six second descent, followed by a bright flash that lit up the sky like a firework.

Did I just see a meteor fall?? pic.twitter.com/Yql3t08rDm — Weeblord (@WeeblordDA) March 31, 2019

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee said the fireball was picked up by a weather device used to track lightning in thunderstorms. The agency said they were still working to determine where the meteor may have landed, though it’s possible that it broke up in the atmosphere prior to making impact.

Did you see it? A meteor was caught on GOES Lightning Mapper (GLM) around 3:52Z or 11:52 PM ET! pic.twitter.com/6FnUCN83EJ — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) March 31, 2019

Several eyewitnesses took to social media to share the rare sighting. A meteor is a piece of space rock that has broken off an asteroid or comet orbiting the Sun and as it enters Earth’s atmosphere it burns up, creating a fiery tail that can resemble a shooting star.

Wonder what it is#meteor may be — Satya Komatineni (@SatyaKomatineni) March 31, 2019

In #Florida around the #Minneola area. Just saw what appeared to be a #Meteor shooting straight down? Very weird.... — Bobbi Digital (@DigitalBobbi) March 31, 2019

DID YOU SEE IT?! just saw a HUGE green flash go across the sky looking south from just west of Savannah. Could have been a meteor?! @NWSCharlestonSC@NWSJacksonville@NWSTallahassee — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 31, 2019

Yo i just seen some shit on fire fall from the sky looked like a meteor or sum 😯 — CZR (@YoungCZR_) March 31, 2019

