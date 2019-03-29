‘Truth was the real take-away from Mueller’: RT America’s Sanchez tackles Russiagate (VIDEO)

RT America host Rick Sanchez has broken down the true lessons of the Robert Mueller probe and Russiagate, revealing why he believes Russia was pegged as the US's “exclusive boogieman.”

On Thursday’s edition of ‘The News with Rick Sanchez’, the show's host gave his unfiltered response to the Mueller report that aimed to finally put an end to the 2-and-a-half-year-long anti-Russian hysteria in US politics and the mainstream media.

Sanchez claimed “truth was the real take-away” from the report, given that there was no evidence of Russian collusion and despite this lack of evidence, so many MSM journalists readily participated in Russiagate, leaving real stories untold in their pursuit of this “trail to nowhere.”

Instead, Sanchez explained that the “demonization of Russia” is used to drive the “most powerful industry in the history of the world” – US weapons.

“Using a complicit media, the arms industry rakes in billions and billions of dollars simply convincing us and other countries all over the world that they need protection from Russia,” said Sanchez. “Whether Russia really poses a threat or not doesn’t really matter.”

You can watch Sanchez’s response to Russiagate in full here:

