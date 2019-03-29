HomeWorld News

ICYMI: Mueller’s collusion delusion: US media is furious their president isn’t a Russian spy (VIDEO)

Published time: 29 Mar, 2019 13:17
The dysfunction in American politics has reached the bizarre stage where there is visible anger that President Donald Trump didn’t collude with Russia to take the office.

Russiagate has been a fixture in the news for two years, where the media sold a story that it wasn’t a case of ‘if’ but ‘when’ Special Counsel Robert Mueller would find evidence to prove that Trump was Moscow’s man in the White House.

Unfortunately, Mueller wasn’t playing ball and – having taken the unprecedented approach of considering facts and not wishful thinking – he concluded that there was no evidence of collusion to be found.

So ICYMI looks at how America is dealing with the fact that Trump may have been elected because people thought he was the best option.

