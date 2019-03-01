HomeWorld News

#ICYMI: Crisis in Kashmir: Can someone just explain who the bad guys are?

Published time: 1 Mar, 2019 14:46
ICYMI.
When two nuclear powers start firing missiles at each other, it’s nice to know who to blame, which is why we have the mainstream media.

But the general coverage of the developing conflict between India and Pakistan in Kashmir has been strangely muted, and dare we say it, objective.

So ICYMI delves into the subject to ask, why is no one picking sides?

