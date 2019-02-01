ICYMI: Interfering in Venezuela: Maduro and Guaido should probably sort it out amongst themselves

Life’s tough over in Venezuela, where opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself president, much to the chagrin of actual President Nicolas Maduro, who warned of a coup.

Guaido has the backing of the US and all the usual suspects that are normally in lockstep with Washington’s foreign policy. On the other side, Maduro has the sympathy of Russia, China and Turkey.

So ICYMI asks, even with the domestic situation worsening in Venezuela, will being piggy in the middle of the great global powers make things any better?

