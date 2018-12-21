ICYMI's 2018 in review – Part 1: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking (VIDEO)

2018 will be remembered as the year everyone learnt the word 'Novichok,' as well as finding out that Salisbury Cathedral has a 123-meter-high spire. However, there was lots more going on besides the Skripal saga.

2018 was also the year Brexit still didn't happen, Trump met North Korea's Kim Jong-un to discuss nukes on a mini-break in Singapore, and there was the usual hysteria over royal babies and royal weddings.

So here's ICYMI's look back at some of the key stories from 2018, Part 1.

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.