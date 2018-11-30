ICYMI: Militant vegans are putting reputations at steak (VIDEO)

The militant wing of the vegan community is getting a bad reputation. From threatening Turkey farmers at Christmas, to having to be told that putting their cats on a vegan diet could be against the law, they’re losing friends.

In many ways it’s a shame for the more mild-mannered vegans out there who have simply decided that animal welfare and the environment are, possibly, more important than steak and chips.

So, ICYMI has been looking at the growing community of vegans, to answer the question: can’t we all just get along?

