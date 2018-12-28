ICYMI’s 2018 in review – Part 2: Thai boys, blimps, and getting away with murder (VIDEO)
Saudi Arabia was allegedly caught killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi. There was outrage, but no sanctions against one of the West’s biggest cash cow allies.
Also making the headlines; the summer saw Donald Trump on his travels, finally making it to meet the Queen in Britain, a group of Thai boys made it out alive from an underground cave, and by the end of the year French protesters in yellow vests were threatening President Macron’s political survival.
Here’s ICYMI’s look back at some of the key stories from 2018, Part 2.
