Barbra Streisand rolls back on controversial Michael Jackson comments after outrage

Barbra Streisand has apologized for her controversial comments about Michael Jackson’s alleged abuse victims that ignited an outrage tsunami on Saturday.

The singer sparked anger when she said in an interview with the Times that while she “absolutely” believed Jackson’s abuse accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the alleged molestation “didn’t kill them,” and that Jackson’s “sexual needs were his sexual needs.”

Streisand posted an apology on her website Saturday, writing she was “profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding” she caused by not choosing her words more carefully, “because the words as printed do not reflect my true feelings.”

“I didn’t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way,” she continued. “Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives. I feel deep remorse and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth.”

Streisand’s earlier comments saw her receive a deluge of criticism and mockery on social media; even the director of the Leaving Neverland documentary, Dan Reed, tweeted her over her remarks.

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs” - is pedophilia tolerated in parts of the entertainment industry? #leavingneverlandhttps://t.co/LTdq1LXLkg — Dan Reed (@danreed1000) March 23, 2019

The singer also released a statement to Variety, in which she said, “To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone.”

She also walked back her comments about blaming the boy’s parents. “It’s clear that the parents of the two young men were also victimized and seduced by fame and fantasy.”

