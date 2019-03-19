Mueller had search warrant for Michael Cohen's emails a year before FBI office raid

Special Counsel Robert Mueller obtained search warrants to read former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s emails nearly a year before his office was raided by the FBI, newly unsealed court documents have revealed.

FBI agents working for Mueller, who is investigating alleged “collusion” between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia, obtained three warrants to search through Cohen’s electronic communications.

Following a review of the emails, Mueller’s team referred the information to federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York — and two months later, SDNY prosecutors raided Cohen’s home and office.

Also on rt.com Liar, liar: Trump & Cohen exchange insults about supposed request for formal pardon

The FBI said there had been "probable cause" to believe Cohen had committed campaign finance violations and it received a warrant for emails sent and received between June 2015 and February 2018, according to court documents.

Cohen later pleaded guilty to tax evasion, bank fraud, making false statements to congress and campaign finance violations relating to arranging payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former playboy model Karen McDougal on behalf of Trump. He implicated Trump in those violations, saying that the president had ordered him to make the payments during the 2016 campaign.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.