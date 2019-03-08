Liar, liar: Trump & Cohen exchange insults about supposed request for formal pardon

US President Donald Trump said his former attorney Michael Cohen, now under investigation for perjury and fraud, asked him for a pardon directly. Cohen says he didn’t, though his lawyer has admitted the possibility was explored.

Trump tweeted that Cohen had directly asked him for a presidential pardon. “I said NO,” Trump recalled, in a tweet which thrice repeated the phrase “he lied.”

Bad lawyer and fraudster Michael Cohen said under sworn testimony that he never asked for a Pardon. His lawyers totally contradicted him. He lied! Additionally, he directly asked me for a pardon. I said NO. He lied again! He also badly wanted to work at the White House. He lied! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2019

Cohen’s response came within minutes and featured two references to Trump's “lies.”

Just another set of lies by @POTUS@realdonaldtrump. Mr. President...let me remind you that today is #InternationalWomensDay. You may want use today to apologize for your own #lies and #DirtyDeeds to women like Karen McDougal and Stephanie Clifford. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) March 8, 2019

Testifying before Congress last week, Cohen said he’d never asked Trump for a pardon and would never accept one from him. A statement by Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis contradicted him somewhat, stretching the time frame of “never” and exploring the subtle nuances of what it means to “ask for” pardon.

According to Davis, Cohen was “open to the ongoing ‘dangling’ of a possible pardon,” and even “directed his attorney to explore” the possibility – but that was before July 2, 2018, when Cohen “decided to tell the truth.”

Very hard to square this. "Never" =/= "never, except for before July 2, 2018" pic.twitter.com/3uAIimykhS — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) March 7, 2019

Once Trump’s trusted fixer, Cohen has had a bad break-up with the President, over the hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. He switched back to Democrat allegiance and has been cooperating with various investigations against Trump, including that of alleged collusion with Russia. He said in his testimony that there was none.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to various violations, including campaign finance and tax fraud, and lying to Congress, and has been sentenced to three years in prison. His latest self-effacing testimony before Congress turned into a grand display of partisanship while once again failing to shore up the flagging “Russiagate” hypothesis.

Also on rt.com ‘Shame on you!’ ‘No, shame on you!’ Michael Cohen testimony turns into partisan farce

If you like this story, share it with a friend!