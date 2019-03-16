Hands off Venezuela! Protesters rally against regime change outside White House

Hundreds of protesters are gathering in Washington DC to demand "No coup! No war! No sanctions!" on Venezuela, and show support for Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro against regime change efforts.

A large sea of demonstrators met at Lafayette Park for a march on Washington Saturday afternoon to show opposition to the Trump administration’s effort to overthrow Maduro and replace him with opposition figure Juan Guaidó, who has declared himself president with the support of the US, Canada, many European nations and other leaders.

Speakers at the event include Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, actor Danny Glover, Codepink’s Medea Benjamin, Grayzone journalist Max Blumenthal and a number of other journalists and activists.

The demonstrators are protesting against a policy that repeats previous regime change efforts in Iraq, Libya and Syria, and are rejecting the so-called ‘Monroe Doctrine’ the US has previously employed across Latin America.

The message to the White House is clear: NO WAR ON VENEZUELA. pic.twitter.com/VlPxsOAunF — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) March 16, 2019

