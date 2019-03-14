Poster of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on NYC subway defaced with swastika and anti-Semitic graffiti

A subway poster advertising Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s new book has been defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti reading, “Die, Jew Bitch!” complete with a swastika.

The poster was vandalized at the Nassau Avenue subway stop on the G line in Brooklyn, New York and discovered on Tuesday. A passenger tweeted an image of the poster, but has since made her account private.

READ MORE: Meghan McCain’s ‘scary’ Omar anti-Semitism comments and tears spark deluge of backlash

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said it was investigating the incident and studying surveillance video from the station to find the offender.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg poster in Brooklyn vandalized with the words ‘Die, Jew bitch’ and a swastika https://t.co/9Doy7drw39pic.twitter.com/y9Wc0MuIK2 — JTA | Jewish news (@JTAnews) March 14, 2019 .@NYPDTransit and @NYPDHateCrimes are looking into this incident.



There is no room for hate in NYC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 13, 2019

The New York City Transit Authority said the offensive imagery was removed and “we regret that our customers were exposed to this hate speech.”

Following up with an update: that offensive imagery was reported yesterday, and our crews removed it immediately after NYPD had collected evidence for its investigation. Again, we regret that our customers were exposed to this hate speech, and thank you for notifying us. ^JLP pic.twitter.com/KlZkERBD6k — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 13, 2019

The graffiti was met with an outpouring of condemnation. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet he would find those “responsible for this anti-Semitic trash and ensure they face consequences for trying to spread hate in New York City.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg represents the very best of our city.



We’ll find whoever is responsible for this anti-Semitic trash and ensure they face consequences for trying to spread hate in New York City. If you have any information on this despicable act, please contact the NYPD. https://t.co/qff5nV7OE1 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 13, 2019

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was the second week in a row that a “symbol of hate” was discovered on a subway platform. “We will not stand by and allow hateful vandalism in New York,” he said, adding he had directed the Hate Crimes Task Force to help the NYPD with its investigation.

For the second week in a row, a symbol of hate was discovered on a NYC subway platform. We will not stand by and allow hateful vandalism in New York. I have directed the @NYSPolice Hate Crimes Task Force to provide the NYPD with any resources needed to assist in the investigation — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 13, 2019

Ginsburg was the second woman and the first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court and has served for 25 years. The defaced poster was advertising a new book about Ginsburg called ‘The Unstoppable Ruth Bader Ginsburg: American Icon’, by Antonia Felix.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!