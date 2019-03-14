HomeUSA News

Poster of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on NYC subway defaced with swastika and anti-Semitic graffiti

Published time: 14 Mar, 2019 10:50 Edited time: 14 Mar, 2019 10:53
Poster of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on NYC subway defaced with swastika and anti-Semitic graffiti
FILE PHOTO Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg © Joshua Roberts / Reuters
A subway poster advertising Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s new book has been defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti reading, “Die, Jew Bitch!” complete with a swastika.

The poster was vandalized at the Nassau Avenue subway stop on the G line in Brooklyn, New York and discovered on Tuesday. A passenger tweeted an image of the poster, but has since made her account private.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said it was investigating the incident and studying surveillance video from the station to find the offender.

The New York City Transit Authority said the offensive imagery was removed and “we regret that our customers were exposed to this hate speech.”

The graffiti was met with an outpouring of condemnation. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet he would find those “responsible for this anti-Semitic trash and ensure they face consequences for trying to spread hate in New York City.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was the second week in a row that a “symbol of hate” was discovered on a subway platform. “We will not stand by and allow hateful vandalism in New York,” he said, adding he had directed the Hate Crimes Task Force to help the NYPD with its investigation.

Ginsburg was the second woman and the first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court and has served for 25 years. The defaced poster was advertising a new book about Ginsburg called ‘The Unstoppable Ruth Bader Ginsburg: American Icon’, by Antonia Felix.

