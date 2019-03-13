Trump rips into #FakeMelania conspiracy – convinces theorists it’s ‘real’

Trump grounds troubled Boeing 737 MAX, jet manufacturer’s stock tumbles
Published time: 13 Mar, 2019 18:19 Edited time: 13 Mar, 2019 18:20
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Alabama, March 8, 2019. © Reuters / Mike Theiler
US President Donald Trump accused ‘Fake News’ media outlets of digitally manipulating images of his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, inadvertently reviving the online conspiracy theory dubbed #FakeMelania in the process.

The bizarre theory, which has cropped up repeatedly throughout Trump’s term in office, suggests that a body double for Melania accompanies the US president at certain events, most recently a visit to survivors of a tornado in Alabama.

The conspiracy theory even featured in a segment on the popular chat show ‘The View’.

Trump tweeted Wednesday decrying a fourth estate which, he argues, is “getting more deranged with time!” He did not, however, offer any rebuttal.

Following the president’s tweet, Twitter users, and trolls with their tongues firmly in cheek, have posted side-by-side photographs of the pair, “analyzing” Melania's body language and appearance to “prove” the theory that she is, in fact, a doppelgänger.

