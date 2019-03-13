Trump rips into #FakeMelania conspiracy – convinces theorists it’s ‘real’

US President Donald Trump accused ‘Fake News’ media outlets of digitally manipulating images of his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, inadvertently reviving the online conspiracy theory dubbed #FakeMelania in the process.

The bizarre theory, which has cropped up repeatedly throughout Trump’s term in office, suggests that a body double for Melania accompanies the US president at certain events, most recently a visit to survivors of a tornado in Alabama.

Too weird for words. Are Melania and #FakeMelania even wearing the same ring? Do secret service agents generally wear such elaborate rings on the job? pic.twitter.com/Hm784nsBNn — Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) March 9, 2019

GUYS THAT IS NOT MELANIA pic.twitter.com/2kfo7QMU2x — Red™️ (@Redpainter1) March 8, 2019

The conspiracy theory even featured in a segment on the popular chat show ‘The View’.

FAKE MELANIA CONSPIRACIES RETURN: The internet is buzzing again with theories that first lady Melania Trump is using an imposter to stand in for her — the co-hosts investigate. https://t.co/f8u2wc159Spic.twitter.com/XNYBT9U6S8 — The View (@TheView) March 11, 2019

Trump tweeted Wednesday decrying a fourth estate which, he argues, is “getting more deranged with time!” He did not, however, offer any rebuttal.

The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it’s actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places. They are only getting more deranged with time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

Following the president’s tweet, Twitter users, and trolls with their tongues firmly in cheek, have posted side-by-side photographs of the pair, “analyzing” Melania's body language and appearance to “prove” the theory that she is, in fact, a doppelgänger.

I'm not a #FakeMelania proponent, but no one photoshopped her. The fact that you're tweeting about it does make me consider that the stand in idea might actually be true. pic.twitter.com/k4ZTOzo2Co — International Frizz Day (@bringonthesong) March 13, 2019

this confirms it to be true — Patrick Jamaal (@PatrickJamaal) March 13, 2019

CONSPIRACY THEORIES??!! You mean like your Obama birther conspiracy theory? Or your Hilary pedophile ring theory? Or your anti vaccination theory? Or your no climate change theory? You’re as FAKE as it gets, right down to your hair, teeth and tan — John Kowal (@knotickle3) March 13, 2019

And if Melania could be reached for comment from her secret hiding place she would confirm this. — Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) March 13, 2019

Dude looks like the First Lady pic.twitter.com/NBLwurDpJy — Miss Texas 1967 (@MsTexas1967) March 13, 2019

