Relax, Melania is fine! Trump lashes out at conspiracy theories over wife’s ‘disappearance’

US President Donald Trump has addressed conspiracy theories suggesting his wife Melania is either sick, near death or living outside the country, after her brief disappearance from the spotlight following kidney surgery.

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to address increasingly bizarre rumors about Melania’s whereabouts after undergoing an “embolization procedure” for a “benign kidney condition.”

Trump lambasted the media for entertaining the “fake news” rumors, and listed some of the theories that had been doing the Twitter rounds.



“The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania,” Trump wrote, confirming that his wife was not near death, did not have a facelift, and has not in fact left the White House – or him.

The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, Trump claimed that a number of reporters had actually seen Melania in the White House last week “walking merrily along” to a meeting, but said they never reported those sightings because it would “hurt the sick narrative.”



“They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad!” he wrote.

...Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Melania Trump made her first post-surgery public appearance yesterday after a three-week absence, but it wasn’t enough to put a stop to the rumors. Bizarrely, conspiracy theorists began suggesting that the woman who returned to the public view was not the first lady, but a body double instead.

I call BS. No photo of Melania allowed AND she won't speak? It's her body double. — 🌺Is Melania with the missing children? (@Magnolias_Inc) June 5, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!