‘The Royal WE’: Trump derided for apparent megalomania in Twitter attack on comedians

US President Donald Trump railed against what he claimed was “one-sided hatred” on the part of late night comedy shows, signing off his tweet with a comment that has already drawn a lot of derision online.

In his Wednesday morning tweet, Trump tagged Fox & Friends which featured a segment in which the hosts discussed comments by former late-night host Jay Leno. The comedian said he’d like to see “a bit of civility come back,” to late-night comedy adding that not “everyone has to know your politics.”

“Jay Leno points out that comedy (on the very boring late night shows) is totally one-sided. It’s tough when there’s only one topic.” @foxandfriends Actually, the one-sided hatred on these shows is incredible and for me, unwatchable. But remember, WE are number one - President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

Leno added that, such is the absurdity of the Trump administration in his opinion, that it is actually harder to do jokes about the president.

“No, it’s actually harder because the punch line of the joke used to be, ‘That’s like the president with a porn star.’ Well, now the president is with a porn star. Where do you go with that? How do you get more outrageous than that?” Leno told NBC’s ‘Today’ show.

Trump is the low-hanging fruit for late night comedians such as Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel, and also features heavily in skits on SNL, with whom he has somewhat of an ongoing feud.

Naturally, Twitter was divided between Trump fans who mocked his unorthodox use of “we” when signing off his tweet and those who agreed that late night comedians were biased.

The Royal 'we'. — Sandra Pickering (@opento) March 13, 2019

What is this statement "We are number one president"? You can't just declare yourself number one. I'm fairly certain to be number one of all time you would need a majority of the nation declaring this. Maybe you mean number one in deficits? Maybe number one in Tariffs? — tntibos (@tntibos) March 13, 2019

Putin. — aloysius rex (@Angelsfuri0s) March 13, 2019

More and more it sounds like “we” is not referring to America, or his administration, but himself—the royal “we”. — Basil (@utterlybasil) March 13, 2019

A relatively small few rushed to defend Trump.

Don't Sweat it Sir. You're the greatest President since Washington. — Mark the gym rat (@MarkSchultzy) March 13, 2019

The left is blind to the fact their rabid hatred is making them implode.



America will no longer tolerate their hate. We’re tuning them out and turning them off. — CC (@ChatByCC) March 13, 2019

While a large number of responses to the president were drenched in sarcasm and derision, while firing a few pot shots at Leno.

Donald thank you for putting “President” at the end of your tweet. For a second I thought Obama was still in office and I immediately projectile vomited everywhere. — Barry McCockiner (@SportsTalkBarry) March 13, 2019

Imagine if late night show monologues were all pro Trump?



‘You guys hear how the Left doesn’t want Nazis marching. Can you believe it? They are worried they will get replaced. Now who is afraid of losing jobs.’



(Applause Sign) — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 13, 2019

Jay Leno, that avatar of relevance. you're adorable, mister president sir — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 13, 2019

Thank goodness you’re tackling the important topics of the day, the issues important to the country. Thank goodness. — Sean Murphy (@SMurp3131) March 13, 2019

