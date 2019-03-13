HomeUSA News

'Careful what you wish for', Biden says as he (almost) admits 2020 run

Published time: 13 Mar, 2019 02:37
Get short URL
'Careful what you wish for', Biden says as he (almost) admits 2020 run
© Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
Former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly throwing his hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential election – after months less of speculation than of certainty and confusion as to what was taking him so long.

"Be careful what you wish for," Biden told a room full of firefighters on Tuesday after hinting that he may need the union's support "in a few weeks."

"I'm giving it a shot," Biden reportedly told a Democratic lawmaker who asked to remain anonymous, according to the Hill. While Biden spokesman Bill Russo claims the former vice president has not made a "final decision," his impending candidacy in an already-crowded field is an open secret in Washington, with Senate and House sources reporting the Democrat is "confident," "95 percent committed," and merely trying "to check all boxes" before officially declaring his candidacy.

Also on rt.com Joe Biden reminded of past 'humanitarian' actions after he blasts Maduro over aid block

While a 76-year-old white man may not be the obvious choice for a Democratic Party that has become increasingly centered on identity politics, he's a year younger than Bernie Sanders, and his track record as a middle-of-the-road pro-business centrist will be catnip to donors put off by the party's left-wing candidates even as he banks on his "blue-collar appeal" to draw working-class voters – and conservatives sick of Trump.

Mainstream media and party insiders have hailed him as a relic of a more dignified campaigning era.

But not everyone is dazzled by "Lunch Bucket Joe."

And he’s made no secret of his lack of sympathy for the current generation of voters – who have returned the favor.

Biden briefly tried to win his party’s nomination in 2008 but soon opted to attach himself to Barack Obama’s campaign as VP instead. He last tried to run for president in 1988.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies