Joe Biden reminded of past 'humanitarian' actions after he blasts Maduro over aid block

A former US Vice President has urged Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to step aside for a “democratic transition.” Twitter, however, doubted Joe Biden’s ‘humanitarian’ motivation, pointing out his warmongering past.

The veteran politician, who had mulled over a third presidential bid for 2020, launched a vicious attack on Maduro, saying that only a “tyrant” would block “delivery of food and medicine to people he claims to lead.”

Only a tyrant would prevent the delivery of food and medicine to people he claims to lead. The international community must support Juan Guaido and the National Assembly. It is time for Maduro to step aside and allow a democratic transition. The Venezuelan people deserve better. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) 9 февраля 2019 г.

While Washington has been targeting Venezuela with economic sanctions for years, it has all of a sudden decided to send “humanitarian aid” to the country – just after the leader of the county's National Assembly Juan Guaido proclaimed himself to be “interim president” of the country. Guaido has received strong support and recognition of the US and some of its allies.

The country’s authorities, however, refused to let the ‘humanitarian aid’ in. While the ‘aid’ received much media attention, it appears to be quite modest, said to be enough for only 5,000 people – and would last them some 10 days. Venezuela has endured months of economic instability and hyperinflation, largely caused by plummeting oil prices and mounting external pressure.

Biden’s concerns over the fate of the US aid were promptly lauded by Guaido.

“Thank you Joe Biden for your support to the struggle we undertook from the [National Assembly] for the entry of food and medicines for the most needy. We share his desire for a democratic transition, allowing free elections in our country,” Guaido tweeted.

Many other users, however, were quite skeptical –to put it mildly– about the prospects of yet another US-fueled “democratic transition,” as well as about Biden’s drive to do something ‘humanitarian.’

He was part of an administration that deliberately tried to starve Yemen to death but let’s pretend he cares — Homosexual Extremist (@_spiritedb) 9 февраля 2019 г.

Some suggested that the whole ‘humanitarian aid’ might be rigged, referring to earlier ‘humanitarian’ activities of the US – and a recent weapons delivery, intercepted in Venezuela.

The Red Cross is already supplying aid in Venezuela. The United Nations and Red Cross already warned against American intervention because it has been proven that we are trying to send illegal weapon shipments to start a civil war.https://t.co/yQKxATTTtf — Egalitarian ❄ (@LoveEachother14) 9 февраля 2019 г.

The appointment of the notorious neo-con interventionist Elliott Abrams, well-known for his log-time meddling in South America, only reinforces such suspicions.

The man appointed to facilitate the Venezuela coup is known to have used "humanitarian aid" to arm death squads and foment violence in the past. No sane leader would allow him to do it again.https://t.co/imoBcLeF7Q — Caitlin Johnstone ⏳ (@caitoz) 9 февраля 2019 г.

What kind of monster would refuse an aid shipment from a war criminal convicted of smuggling weapons in aid shipments? — PaddyBollocks (@PaddyBollocks) 10 февраля 2019 г.

Earlier experiences of Biden –such as his wholehearted support for the war against Iraq– were brought up by the twitterati as well.

You already got 5,000 of my fellow soldiers and 1,000,000 Iraqis killed for no reason the last time you pushed a regime-change lie like this, maybe you should sit down — Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) 10 февраля 2019 г.

Thanks, Joe! You've already helped kill half a million people in Iraq by denying them delivery of food and medicine in your support of US sanctions back in the day. Oh, plus the multitudes of innocent people killed in the Iraq War you were so giddily enthusiastic about. So please — Chris Floyd (@empireburlesque) 10 февраля 2019 г.

Others even alleged that Biden might be seeking to get something for himself and his family out of the Venezuelan crisis, pointing fingers at his son’s endeavors. Shortly after the 2014 coup in Ukraine, Hunter Biden ended up on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company. Back then, the White House insisted that it was a pure coincidence and did not affect US foreign policy by any means, stating that the then-VP's son was merely a “private citizen and a lawyer.”

Maybe Biden can get his son Hunter on the board of PDVSA after landing him that plum gig in post-regime change Ukraine https://t.co/RQvEnxtcV7https://t.co/xIsEXDoWck — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) 10 февраля 2019 г.

P.S. And by the way @JoeBiden Joe, I thought you were a Democrat. Doing Trump's bidding are you? No, I know. Just kidding. I know you're an elitist pro-Zionist warmonger who swings both ways as long as there's blood and oil involved. How's your boy doing in Ukraine, btw? — Duke Lang (@DukeDALang) 10 февраля 2019 г.

