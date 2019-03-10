‘I’m trans. I’m an immigrant. I’m gay’: Alyssa Milano identifies as everything at once, gets roasted

Actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano was mocked for bizarrely identifying as a “gay man,” an “immigrant,” and “disabled” in an identity-politics-laden tweet. The anti-Trump actress then defended her “powerful” message.

After a Women’s Day tweet sticking up for her “transgender sisters,” Milano was asked whether she is transgender herself. The actress responded, saying she’s all that and then some.

“I’m trans. I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled,” she tweeted. “I’m everything….Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after.”

I’m trans. I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled.



I’m everything. And so are you, Kirk.



Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after. https://t.co/znkQizV37k — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 9, 2019

The ‘Charmed’ actress was ridiculed for her intersectional posturing.

I'm Alyssa Milano. I'm an over the hill has been. I'm not talented enough to get any more big acting gigs, so I run with the SJW feminist outrage mob to remain the least bit culturally relavant. I'm nothing special and I know it, that's why I'm so shitty to everyone. https://t.co/BWNfF2EPoG — Seth 2019 (@SaiditSeth) March 10, 2019

Rich white woman pretends to be a transgender disabled immigrant person of color with multiple sexualities and pretends she can identify with the lives and struggles of all these people in the next hit blockbuster of the year! Starring Alyssa Milano. Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 0% https://t.co/XPsn63lKEa — Rob Gavagan (@RobGavagan) March 10, 2019

I'm an apple. I'm a chair. I'm Wilford Brimley. I'm the planet Jupiter. I'm the color blue. I'm everything. I'm hallucinating. I need medication. https://t.co/imHGzXSdZA — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 9, 2019

WTF That’s not how it works @Alyssa_Milano



You don’t get to identify as it just because you empathize.



Ur not gay, who’s been through that life.



Ur not a person of color, been through it.



You are a rich, white celeb who’s the worst type of feminist



STOP👏🏾THIS👏🏾HYPOCRISY👏🏾 https://t.co/zzpngNO7pi — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) March 10, 2019

Even uber-woke leftists took a shot at Milano. “Oppression and intersectionality isn’t an outfit that you decide to put on whenever you like,” activist Zellie Imani tweeted.

No. No. This is not how any of this works. Oppression and intersectionality isn’t an outfit that you decide to put on whenever you like. — zellie (@zellieimani) March 9, 2019

No. You are an advocate. Be ok with that. This isn’t the way to say you are with us.



You can’t just fake an experience you don’t have. You don’t navigate any space like these groups.



This is the “I don’t see color” approach which is oppression and erasure. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 9, 2019

it’s actually not that woke or empowering to others for you to declare yourself a marginalised identity when you aren’t... come on dude — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) March 9, 2019

Milano hit back at the critics. “I’m glad this tweet invoked conversation. I’m sorry it offended some,” she wrote. “Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful.”

I’m glad this tweet invoked conversation. I’m so sorry it offended some. I see you and hear you. But just a reminder, empathy is not a bad thing. Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 9, 2019

Milano has been an activist almost as long as she’s been an actress, advocating for AIDS relief in the 1980s and 90s, then for vegetarianism and vaccinations in the 2000s and the #MeToo movement more recently. Milano has also been a vocal opponent of President Trump, calling the president a “piece of sh*t” over his immigration policy, and the iconic red ‘MAGA’ hat “the new white hood.”

