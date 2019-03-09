Democrat congressman eats humble pie after mocking Trump… for visiting tornado victims

California Congressman Ted Lieu – one of President Trump’s most vocal opponents – was forced to own up and apologize after accidentally slating Trump for taking a trip to Alabama to visit tornado victims.

Trump departed Washington on Friday for Alabama, where 23 people were killed in a deadly tornado last Sunday. Lieu, assuming Trump was attempting to drum up support for a border wall in Alabama – which does not border Mexico – pounced on the POTUS.

.@TedLieu, have some decency. This tweet is a disgrace as are you for posting it then deleting



Americans died and lost everything in the Alabama tornadoes, yet you’re mocking POTUS for visiting, and making bad jokes at expense of this natural disaster.



The internet is forever pic.twitter.com/XROS0jXfaM — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 8, 2019

“WE ARE IN THE THIRD WEEK OF THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY!” Lieu proclaimed. “Is this why @realDonaldTrump is going to Alabama, because we need to build a wall along Alabama’s southern border? Oh wait, I just looked at the map…”

Whether Trump could be accused of playing politics with disaster relief – promising “A Plus treatment” to red Alabama, after castigating officials in blue California following deadly wildfires last year – is another discussion, but Lieu was torn apart on Twitter for his apparent obliviousness to the devastation.

Ted Lieu didn’t know 23 Americans were killed by a tornado in Alabama. But I’m sure he knows what he’s talking about when he says there’s no crisis on our southern border.



Lieu Apologizes After Mocking Trump's Trip to Visit Alabama Tornado Victims https://t.co/zzxvIBkM0m — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) March 9, 2019

@tedlieu How dumb does someone have to be to make jokes about the devastation in Alabama. What the hell is wrong with this moron? pic.twitter.com/JXuspkXxZS — Time Outdoors (@volleypc) March 8, 2019

President @realDonaldTrump is visiting Alabama, where tornados took the lives of 23 Americans, include 4 children.



Here’s how a Democrat Congressman @tedlieu reacted to the news of the President’s visit.



Immature. Childish. Insulting. Disgusting. #MAGApic.twitter.com/Bwy5deXn9G — Christian Ziegler, FLGOP Vice Chair 🇺🇸🥇 (@ChrisMZiegler) March 8, 2019

This is Ted Lieu.



It’s funny right?



Until you’re called out for the callous and callow little man you are.



Apology not accepted. https://t.co/YPoEgOX6iR — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 8, 2019

Lieu eventually concluded, “based on Twitter comments” that his tweet was inappropriate, and deleted it.

I have concluded based on Twitter comments I received that my last tweet was inappropriate. I understand the purpose now of the President's visit to Alabama. I apologize and am going to delete my tweet. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 8, 2019

The California representative then went back to his favorite pastimes: calling for Trump’s indictment, tweeting shade at the NRA, and calling Trump’s cabinet “national security risks.”

