Democrat congressman eats humble pie after mocking Trump… for visiting tornado victims
Trump departed Washington on Friday for Alabama, where 23 people were killed in a deadly tornado last Sunday. Lieu, assuming Trump was attempting to drum up support for a border wall in Alabama – which does not border Mexico – pounced on the POTUS.
.@TedLieu, have some decency. This tweet is a disgrace as are you for posting it then deleting— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 8, 2019
Americans died and lost everything in the Alabama tornadoes, yet you’re mocking POTUS for visiting, and making bad jokes at expense of this natural disaster.
The internet is forever pic.twitter.com/XROS0jXfaM
“WE ARE IN THE THIRD WEEK OF THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY!” Lieu proclaimed. “Is this why @realDonaldTrump is going to Alabama, because we need to build a wall along Alabama’s southern border? Oh wait, I just looked at the map…”
Whether Trump could be accused of playing politics with disaster relief – promising “A Plus treatment” to red Alabama, after castigating officials in blue California following deadly wildfires last year – is another discussion, but Lieu was torn apart on Twitter for his apparent obliviousness to the devastation.
Ted Lieu didn’t know 23 Americans were killed by a tornado in Alabama. But I’m sure he knows what he’s talking about when he says there’s no crisis on our southern border.— Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) March 9, 2019
Lieu Apologizes After Mocking Trump's Trip to Visit Alabama Tornado Victims https://t.co/zzxvIBkM0m
@tedlieu How dumb does someone have to be to make jokes about the devastation in Alabama. What the hell is wrong with this moron? pic.twitter.com/JXuspkXxZS— Time Outdoors (@volleypc) March 8, 2019
President @realDonaldTrump is visiting Alabama, where tornados took the lives of 23 Americans, include 4 children.— Christian Ziegler, FLGOP Vice Chair 🇺🇸🥇 (@ChrisMZiegler) March 8, 2019
Here’s how a Democrat Congressman @tedlieu reacted to the news of the President’s visit.
Immature. Childish. Insulting. Disgusting. #MAGApic.twitter.com/Bwy5deXn9G
This is Ted Lieu.— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 8, 2019
It’s funny right?
Until you’re called out for the callous and callow little man you are.
Apology not accepted. https://t.co/YPoEgOX6iR
Lieu eventually concluded, “based on Twitter comments” that his tweet was inappropriate, and deleted it.
I have concluded based on Twitter comments I received that my last tweet was inappropriate. I understand the purpose now of the President's visit to Alabama. I apologize and am going to delete my tweet.— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 8, 2019
The California representative then went back to his favorite pastimes: calling for Trump’s indictment, tweeting shade at the NRA, and calling Trump’s cabinet “national security risks.”
