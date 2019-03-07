Tim ‘Apple’ Cook tells students to #LearnToCode… Twitter users demand he be banned for hate speech

The tech giant’s CEO, Cook, whom President Trump called his ‘good friend Tim Apple’, said all American kids should ‘learn to code’ – prompting sarcastic demands he be deplatformed, like others who have tweeted the dreaded hashtag.

“It should be a requirement in the US for every kid to have coding before they graduate from K12 and become somewhat proficient at it,” Cook said, pointing out that Apple was founded by a college dropout and that the company needs skilled coders much more than it needs college degrees.

But a Twitter spokesperson announced it was company policy to suspend users tweeting #LearnToCode back in January. While they subsequently backed away from the statement, several conservative-leaning Twitter users – including the editor-in-chief of the Daily Caller – were suspended for tweeting #LearnToCode at laid-off journalists last month.

So why was Cook’s account still up, many wondered?

Tim Cook just said that kids should “Learn to Code” in high school.



Will he be banned from Twitter? pic.twitter.com/DVD7YKFseM — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 6, 2019

TIm Cook is saying that EVERYONE should Learn To Code.

Right in front of the president.

You better ban him @Jack thems fighting words. — Sarah Eaglesfield 👌 (@zenxv) March 6, 2019

Twitter’s legal policy chief, Vijaya Gadde, attempted to justify the suspensions during an appearance on the Joe Rogan show on Tuesday, describing #LearnToCode as “coded language that we’ve seen to mean death to journalists.”

“We were worried that #learntocode was taking on a different meaning” because it sometimes appeared next to more violent-sounding hashtags like #dayoftherope, she said. But clearly, Cook was threatening violence against those poor kids, and had to be stopped.

Tim Cook’s most notable line was that public K-12 should have students “learn to code”. I can’t believe he would openly threaten journalists like that. https://t.co/qpDh6wbFnq — Cameron King (@camking412) March 6, 2019

Tim Cook of Apple says High Scoolers should learn to code. Why is he threatening these students? https://t.co/wRXobyjjvY — JHud (@jh_patriot) March 6, 2019

Tim Cook just said at the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting in the White House, that all kids from K to High School need to learn to code....



TWITTER BETTER BAN HIM pic.twitter.com/icgYi85Kmt — IKET Check "1 more reply" for response, I said! (@IKantEvenToday) March 6, 2019

Adding to the farcical nature of the proceedings, Trump inadvertently renamed the exec “Tim Apple.”

Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” pic.twitter.com/gTHHtjWvc9 — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 6, 2019

(but of course, there was a perfectly good reason)

And in case you were wondering, no, this is not the first time he’s called a CEO by their company’s name https://t.co/Pa12LnfMh4 — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 6, 2019

He just thinks everyone names their company after themselves like he did. — Hislermania (@Hisler420) March 6, 2019

Twitter erupted in humorous possibilities,

Tim Apple is an American icon just like the famous innovators Thomas Lightbulb and Henry Car — Scott (@wskinne3) March 6, 2019

Granny Smith is Tim’s grandmother. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 6, 2019

And of course Jeff Failing Washington Post. — AlexStein (@GulfJacketGuy) March 6, 2019

…though some wondered why Cook didn’t correct him.

Why, when this happens, does the person sit there silent like a stooge? — Suburban Grouse ☘️ (@suburbangrouse) March 6, 2019