Trump cancels reports on civilian deaths in US drone strikes
Published time: 6 Mar, 2019 19:02 Edited time: 6 Mar, 2019 19:16
US President Donald Trump has revoked the executive order requiring public reports on civilian casualties in drone strikes carried out by the CIA, as well as US military.
The new executive order, issued Wednesday, revokes the reporting requirement introduced by President Barack Obama in July 2016. The action required the Director of National Intelligence to release an unclassified summary of US strikes against terrorists “outside areas of active hostilities” and assessments of non-combatant deaths caused by those strikes.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW