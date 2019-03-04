At least 14 killed, many injured as destructive tornadoes rip though Alabama & Georgia (PHOTOS)

At least fourteen people have died and multiple others have been hurt in several large tornadoes that have lashed parts of Alabama and Georgia, tearing off roofs and trees and leaving a grim trail of destruction in two counties.

An 8-year-old girl and at least thirteen other people have fallen victim to a tornado that swept through Lee County, Alabama, on Sunday, the county sheriff has confirmed. He did not specify the manner and circumstances of their death.

Several tornadoes descended on Alabama and Georgia, causing extensive damage to houses and infrastructure and leaving some 35,000 people in both states without power.

Smith Station and Beauregard, both in Lee County, and Talbotton, in Talbot County, Georgia, were the hardest-hit, with photos on social media showing debris from houses scattered everywhere and uprooted trees blocking roads. Some of the homes and businesses appeared to have been razed to the ground, while others have been seriously damaged.

BREAKING: CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE: Significant damage reported across the Beauregard, Lee County community in Alabama following large tornado. At least two people have been killed, including an eight year old girl.@spann@mikeseidelpic.twitter.com/p0srxms1Oa — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) March 3, 2019

I need prayers tornado just destroyed my house pic.twitter.com/7jbyNqMmmD — Evan (@zSmithii) March 3, 2019

BREAKING: CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE: Debris all over the place in Beauregard, Lee County, Alabama. Pictures from the aftermath of two large tornadoes. Multiple fatalities. pic.twitter.com/ZbHR4XbxCE — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) March 3, 2019

The storm has knocked down trees in Harris County, Georgia, breaking off power lines.

A storm path is evident here along Hwy 27 Harris County. Trees twisted, capped, pines on the ground. Multiple roads blocked, power out. #fox5stormpic.twitter.com/ZqQ5w1fwMa — Will Nunley FOX 5 (@willnunleyfox5) March 3, 2019

ABC affiliate in Georgia, WTVM, reported that a gas station in Lee County has been severely affected by the tornado, as well other structures in its vicinity.

@NWSBirmingham Damage on Highway 280 in Smith Station at Sunoco stationn. pic.twitter.com/ShjGJ1pfUs — Stephan Frank (@StephanFrank71) March 3, 2019

Large-scale search and rescue operations have been launched in Lee County, where officials reported multiple injuries.

Spokesperson for Lee County Emergency Management Rita Smith said that some 150 first responders were dispatched to help the victims and search for survivors.

"They are doing a phenomenal job. Sadly, we know that we have two known confirmed fatalities and many, many injuries," she told AP.

Smith urged residents to stay clear off the roads and the area affected by the storm.

A series of tornado warnings along the Georgia-Alabama border was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday.

