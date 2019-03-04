HomeUSA News

At least 14 killed, many injured as destructive tornadoes rip though Alabama & Georgia (PHOTOS)

Published time: 4 Mar, 2019 00:13 Edited time: 4 Mar, 2019 00:42
At least fourteen people have died and multiple others have been hurt in several large tornadoes that have lashed parts of Alabama and Georgia, tearing off roofs and trees and leaving a grim trail of destruction in two counties.

An 8-year-old girl and at least thirteen other people have fallen victim to a tornado that swept through Lee County, Alabama, on Sunday, the county sheriff has confirmed. He did not specify the manner and circumstances of their death.

Several tornadoes descended on Alabama and Georgia, causing extensive damage to houses and infrastructure and leaving some 35,000 people in both states without power.

Smith Station and Beauregard, both in Lee County, and Talbotton, in Talbot County, Georgia, were the hardest-hit, with photos on social media showing debris from houses scattered everywhere and uprooted trees blocking roads. Some of the homes and businesses appeared to have been razed to the ground, while others have been seriously damaged.

The storm has knocked down trees in Harris County, Georgia, breaking off power lines.

ABC affiliate in Georgia, WTVM, reported that a gas station in Lee County has been severely affected by the tornado, as well other structures in its vicinity.

Large-scale search and rescue operations have been launched in Lee County, where officials reported multiple injuries.

Spokesperson for Lee County Emergency Management Rita Smith said that some 150 first responders were dispatched to help the victims and search for survivors.

"They are doing a phenomenal job. Sadly, we know that we have two known confirmed fatalities and many, many injuries," she told AP.

Smith urged residents to stay clear off the roads and the area affected by the storm.

A series of tornado warnings along the Georgia-Alabama border was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday. 

