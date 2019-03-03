US wants ‘broad’ regime-change coalition on Venezuela – Bolton

National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the United States will form “as broad a coalition” as possible to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Bolton went on to call for a “completely democratic hemisphere.”

“I’d like to see as broad a coalition as we can put together to replace Maduro, to replace the whole corrupt regime,” Bolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

The self-defeating and dangerous John Bolton (this time, on #Venezuela):



“In this administration we’re not afraid to use the phrase Monroe Doctrine.”



Also says this having just said US wants as broad a coalition as possible to oust Maduro. Reviving Monroe Doctrine won’t do that pic.twitter.com/cFKuz8TKrk — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) March 3, 2019

Within hours of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declaring himself interim president last month, the Donald Trump administration threw its support behind the self-declared leader. While several Latin American countries followed the US line, efforts to drum up international support against Maduro have thus far proven unsuccessful. A US resolution condemning Maduro and calling for fresh elections in Venezuela was defeated last week, and Maduro remains in control.

