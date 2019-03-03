US wants ‘broad’ regime-change coalition on Venezuela – Bolton
Published time: 3 Mar, 2019 14:38 Edited time: 3 Mar, 2019 14:43
National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the United States will form “as broad a coalition” as possible to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Bolton went on to call for a “completely democratic hemisphere.”

“I’d like to see as broad a coalition as we can put together to replace Maduro, to replace the whole corrupt regime,” Bolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Within hours of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declaring himself interim president last month, the Donald Trump administration threw its support behind the self-declared leader. While several Latin American countries followed the US line, efforts to drum up international support against Maduro have thus far proven unsuccessful. A US resolution condemning Maduro and calling for fresh elections in Venezuela was defeated last week, and Maduro remains in control.

