12yo arrested for writing ‘Hail Hitler’ on school playground (PHOTOS)

Police in New York City have arrested a 12-year-old boy and charged him with aggravated harassment after he scrawled anti-Semitic graffiti across a school playground in the Queens borough.

The graffiti in PS 139's schoolyard featured dozens of swastikas, a Nazi eagle and the words "Hail Hitler" and "No Jews Allowed" all written in chalk in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood.

Swastikas and Nazi symbols, as well as the term “Heil Hitler” (sic) were discovered drawn all over an elementary school playground in Queens today. @CMKoslowitz & @tobystavisky were at the scene, and it has since been cleaned. @NYPDHateCrimes is investigating this incident. pic.twitter.com/4Mrh63bSbN — NYC Jewish Caucus (@NYCJewishCaucus) February 22, 2019

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called in the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation.

“I am appalled and disgusted by the Swastikas and other anti-Semitic symbols of hate that were scrawled in a Queens schoolyard,” Cuomo said in a statement before the arrest. “In New York, we have zero tolerance for such vile acts of anti-Semitism.”

Thank you @NYPDHateCrimes for making an arrest in this case.



It is really disturbing to learn that this hateful graffiti was scrawled by such a young child.



Thanks to @CMKoslowitz for her leadership on this, she is a true advocate for her distinct & beyond. https://t.co/UaJm8Ltwox — NYC Jewish Caucus (@NYCJewishCaucus) February 28, 2019

The boy was arrested, charged and subsequently released to his mother’s custody. All the graffiti was washed away before children returned to school from winter break Monday.

“For a 12-year-old to go ahead and do that... it’s very disturbing to hear,” City Councilman Chaim Deutsch, who chairs the Council’s Jewish Caucus, told the New York Daily News. “That’s why we need more education.”

Yes, thank you @NYPDHateCrimes!



A strong reminder that @NYCMayor MUST implement the Hate Crimes Prevention Office promptly, and institute outreach to children & adults. This was my bill with @MarkLevineNYC & @DRichards13, which passed the @NYCCouncil over a month ago. https://t.co/QhUgw446fw — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) February 28, 2019

Additional swastikas were found at another New York City playground but a connection between the two incidents has yet to be established.

Are swastikas in playgrounds the new normal?



Last night I was notified of swastikas on play equipment in Brighton Beach. I alerted @NYPD60Pct, who are investigating.



Enough is enough. It’s way past time to #TakeAction.@NYCMayor- please implement Hate Crime Prevention Office! pic.twitter.com/eo0DKa41fA — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) February 25, 2019

