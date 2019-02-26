From teen-sexting to pot sales? Anthony Weiner wades into weed business after early release – report

Disgraced former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner has reportedly been flirting with the idea of starting a marijuana business, while still halfway through his jail sentence for sexting a 15-year-old, the Daily Mail reports.

Weiner, the husband of Hillary Clinton’s aide Huma Abedin, was spotted having a business meeting in downtown Manhattan last week. According to a source cited by the Daily Mail, a casually clad Weiner was pitching his nascent marijuana business project to a potential investor in New York.

Also on rt.com Teen-sexting Democrat ex-congressman Weiner to walk out of prison early

At the meeting, Weiner reportedly touted himself as the “perfect guy” for the job, apparently referring to his wide web of connections.

“Tell them you have this great venture and then be like, I know the perfect guy,” the former rising star of the Democrat Party reportedly told his connoisseur companion.

READ MORE: Merry marijuana! Cannabis becomes the perfect Christmas gift in US & Canada

The ex-politician, who must now register as a sex offender, appeared to be well aware of his changed status and more-than-unfortunate credentials, reportedly advising the man “to conceal his involvement” in the business venture.

Weiner reportedly said that he is ready to play the ‘grey cardinal’ in not attracting unwanted attention by flashing his too recognizable face. An investigation into Weiner's sexting with a teen might have become merely a tale of his personal fall from grace, had it not impacted the 2016 US election race, and in a dramatic way. When searching Weiner's laptop, the FBI found Abedin's classified emails, which prompted the agency to reopen a probe into Clinton's use of a private email server less than two weeks before the November 2016 vote.

Read more

Clinton subsequently pinned the blame for her stunning defeat to Donald Trump on the decision by then-FBI Director James Comey to restart the probe so close to the crucial date.

However, for Weiner, his “sexual stuff” is a thing of the past that should not preclude him from making a new shot at success, the source told the tabloid.

After being released from prison early for good behavior, Weiner has been living in a ‘halfway house,’ an institution which allows ex-convicts to adjust back to society. While there, he is being constantly monitored and only allowed out on approved activities, such as job-seeking. Weiner seems to be doing well on that, but will have to be careful not to land behind bars again, since the marijuana business is illegal in the US at federal level. Medical marijuana is allowed in New York, but not recreational usage – though state governor Andrew Cuomo might be able to make life easier for Weiner with his promised “Cannabis Regulation and Taxation Act.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!