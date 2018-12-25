Merry marijuana! Cannabis becomes the perfect Christmas gift in US & Canada

Cannabis, vapourizers, and grinders have all been flying off the shelves this Christmas season in some of the US states and Canada as the perfect stocking stuffers.

Many cannabis businesses reported having five times as many customers or more during the days leading up to the holidays.

Christmas shoppers in California have been lining up and packing into Bay Area cannabis dispensaries to buy holiday gifts including gummies, chocolates, cartridges and flowers.

Customers should be 21 years old in order to enter a dispensary and purchase one of the cannabis products.

Medical marijuana is legalized in 33 US states. Recreational pot use has been legalized in ten states and Washington, DC, for adults over 21.

The shopping frenzy for legal weed has also engulfed Canada where recreational cannabis has been legalized earlier this year. Shoppers were flocking to cannabis stores for gifts this Christmas.

Also on rt.com Marlboro wants to get into pot business with legal cannabis industry booming

"It's a new and exciting industry and a lot of people are very curious about it, so it's a fun new thing this year for Winnipeg and Canada," a store manager told CBC News.

"It's legal now, so it is a good opportunity to give my dad something he would appreciate for real instead of socks," said the store’s customer.

"It seems ironic, like never did I think I would be buying my dad a bunch of pot for Christmas," she added.

In October, Canada followed Uruguay, which became the first country in the world to legalize the production, sale and consumption of marijuana in 2013.

Also on rt.com Maple to cannabis: Canada now world's largest marketplace for legal marijuana

On Tuesday, Thailand legalized medicinal marijuana, calling it a “New Year’s gift.” It thus became the first Asian country to do so, following the parliament’s unanimous approval.

"This is a New Year's gift from the National Legislative Assembly to the government and the Thai people," Somchai Sawangkarn, chairman of the drafting committee, said during a televised extra parliamentary session. He added that the amended legislation will allow for more opportunities to help patients suffering from chronic illness.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section