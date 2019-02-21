‘We must be the leader in everything’: Trump demands 6G cell technology

Ahead of critical trade talks with China, US President Donald Trump is demanding America forge ahead in the tech race by jumping straight to sixth-generation mobile communications. Only problem? It doesn’t exist.

Despite 5G communication technology only recently being rolled out for consumers, Trump’s tweets on Thursday morning demanded that American companies “step up their efforts, or get left behind,” calling for “5G, and even 6G” technology to be developed “as soon as possible.”

I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on......... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

....something that is so obviously the future. I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

Although release dates for nationwide coverage vary, almost all of America’s major providers have already introduced limited scale 5G networks.

While admitting the latest generation of mobile communication is “far more powerful, faster and smarter” than its predecessors, the president showed that his outlook on American technological progress is even more far-sighted.

We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology!

Trump’s bold vision nonetheless struck a number of people as odd, due to the fact that 6G technology is still in the realm of theory. This led to some speculation on Twitter about what prompted his sudden proclamation.

Translation: the White House WiFi signal is from the bathroom must be weak...https://t.co/udhpQYVMvA — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) February 21, 2019

Trump wants... wait for it.... '6G' wireless networks. Presumably so he can terrorize people on Twitter more efficiently. pic.twitter.com/MdLF5HVDf0 — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) February 21, 2019

While many felt Trump had gotten a little ahead of himself and was being unrealistic, others felt like he wasn’t looking forward far enough. After all, why stop at only 6G?

Why not 7G? Or 8G? You don’t have the vision, boss. — AltHomelandSecurity🇺🇸 (@AltHomelandSec) February 21, 2019

Whatever it is it'll be more 'Gs' than any other president ever — Stan Dup (@Inthecat) February 21, 2019

Trump’s tweet also expressed his desire to “win through competition” instead of “blocking out currently more advanced technologies.” This has led many to speculate he might be ready to take a softer stance on Chinese 5G developer Huawei. Despite a potential ban on the service in the US, the company has already scored contracts with nearly 30 countries.

Ironically, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei had already thanked the Trump administration earlier in the day, sarcastically suggesting the recent US attacks on 5G had actually served to promote it.

