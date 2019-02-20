Ex CBS reporter Lara Logan draws ire for calling liberal media ‘propagandists’

No stranger to controversies, former CBS reporter Lara Logan has drawn the ire of mainstream journalists for saying that the “mostly liberal” media have become more like “political activists” and “propagandists.”

Speaking to Mike Ritland of the conservative Mike Drop podcast, Logan said coverage of US President Donald Trump was negative “all the time” and a “distortion” of real life. In particular, she said that stories using a single, anonymous government source –a phenomenon that is becoming more common in US reporting– was “horsesh*t” and “not journalism.”

Logan, who left CBS news in 2018, said that, while the media had always been left-leaning, now it had abandoned any "pretense" to be objective and said she was probably committing “professional suicide” by airing her views on the subject. She suggested people "seek out" sites like the conservative Breitbart to understand the "other side" of events in the US.

Do you feel like Lara Logan committed “professional suicide” for her views of the left leaning media that she shared during my interview with her? Or are you happy she came out swinging and expressed herself?https://t.co/FBkz0ciSirpic.twitter.com/jhjDqHtzwo — Mike Ritland (@MRitland) February 19, 2019

Unsurprisingly, mainstream journalists didn’t take kindly to Logan’s assessment of the media landscape and were quick to remind everyone of her own professional failures – in particular a controversial report about the 2012 attack on the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi, which forced her to take a leave of absence from CBS in 2013.

1. CBS News' Lara Logan is downplaying her own major journalistic failure -- one that led to her report being retracted by the network and her taking a lengthy leave of access -- and blaming it all on @mmfa. This is nonsense. Long thread coming… https://t.co/3mo8tlq8we — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 19, 2019

Lara Logan calls the media “mostly liberal,” suggests reading Breitbart, and accuses Media Matters of targeting her over Benghazi https://t.co/8v6PBQu28h Reminder: Logan's Benghazi report was discredited for journalistic reasons, not political ones: https://t.co/TenDhDxZSp — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) February 18, 2019

Others rushed to make sure everyone knew that Logan was no longer actually with CBS, as some conservatives’ reports had suggested.

Lara Logan stopped working at CBS last year, but right-wing websites keep making it sound like she's still there. I guess they didn't fact-check. https://t.co/1S8NidRY68 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 19, 2019

FWIW, a CBS spox tells me Lara Logan stopped working for CBS News last year. https://t.co/KUCLLtIiZ8 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 19, 2019

Others made fun of her appearance and said that Logan might be angling for a job on Fox News.

This is ridiculous. Lara Logan should know that Brietbart is a spurious opinion site masquerading as a news site. She must want to get hired by Fox News — TEXASGIANT (@TEXASGIANT1) February 18, 2019

Unless Lara Logan now wants to work for Fox News, “The Media needs to read Breitbart (State-run outlet) for their news” seems like an odd hill to die on... https://t.co/O4UCdtM2cw — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) February 18, 2019

Funny how one supposed journalist is screaming about "seeking accurate info" while shilling for Lara Logan who was BLACKLISTED FOR FABRICATING news segments. Logan can't get a job w/ legitimate news. That's why she's blowing Breitbart & auditioning for Fox 'Blonde of the Week'. — Runs4Brains (@Runs4Brains) February 19, 2019

Some weren’t as angered by the reporter’s audacity, however, saying she was right to advise people to consider where they were getting their information from.

This is another national journalist cautioning us to think about the info we get and the attempts to censor views and facts. Hard to argue, whether you're left, right or otherwise if you're seeking accurate info. https://t.co/vqVFiBBy6g — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) February 18, 2019

Conservatives celebrated Logan for the podcast, with some arguing that the Benghazi report which claimed the Obama administration did not act quickly enough during the attack was the “truth” but sparked her downfall at CBS anyway.

Never forget what 60 Minutes did to Lara Logan for reporting the truth about Benghazi — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 18, 2019

Lara Logan is brave to come out and admit this. Let’s reward her bravery by sharing this far and wide. https://t.co/BD3peqynFM — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 18, 2019

Lara Logan was unpersoned after the report she did on Benghazi for 60 Minutes revealed way more than the Deep State wanted revealed and the book that told the story was removed within DAYS. https://t.co/Q0iOcEei75 — 𝙻𝚎𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚑𝚊𝚗 ⏳ (@stranahan) February 18, 2019

Logan was also the subject of controversy in 2014 after she travelled to Liberia to shoot a story on the Ebola epidemic, but did not interview even one Liberian and instead spoke only to American experts.



