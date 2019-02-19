‘Time for KKK to night ride again’: Alabama paper calls for return of the Klan to fight DC & taxes

An Alabama newspaper editor has called on the Ku Klux Klan to ride back into town to fight taxes and hang “socialist communists” using hemp ropes.

Goodloe Sutton, the publisher of the Democrat-Reporter newspaper in Linden, Alabama, called on the notorious white supremacist group to dust off their white hoods and “night ride again” because “Democrats in the Republican Party and Democrats are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama.”

The publisher and owner of the newspaper slammed Democrats in the column published last week, warning, “This socialist-communist idealogy [sic] sounds good to the ignorant, the uneducated, and the simple-minded people.”

“Seems like the Klan would be welcome to raid the gated communities up there,” he wrote.

When Sutton was asked about his editorial, he doubled down, telling the Montgomery Advertiser, “If we could get the Klan to go up there and clean out DC, we'd all been better off.”

“We'll get the hemp ropes out, loop them over a tall limb and hang all of them,” he added, before clarifying that he was “not calling for the lynchings of Americans.”



“These are socialist-communists we're talking about,” he said.

When asked if he believes the Klan was a violent organization, he said, “Well, they didn't kill but a few people. The Klan wasn't violent until they needed to be.”

Linden is a town with a population of just 1,936. Although the Democrat-Reporter newspaper circulation is only 3,000, Sutton’s comments spread across social media where they inspired outrage and disgust.

The Ku Klux Klan were a white supremacist group whose members waged an underground campaign of intimidation and violence against black people and those who supported giving equal rights to black Americans. Their violence extended to bombing black schools and lynching people, which often included dismemberment before hanging victims. At least 4,000 were lynched between 1877 and 1950.

