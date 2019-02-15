Sexting between Ryan Adams & 14yo girl reportedly probed by FBI amid claims singer preyed on women

The FBI has reportedly launched an inquiry into allegations that rocker Ryan Adams engaged in sexually explicit chats with a 14-year-old fan and exposed himself to her via Skype. The claims were reported by the New York Times.

In a bombshell report on Wednesday, the Times said that the 44-year-old singer-songwriter preyed on young women who hoped to fire up their musical careers. After luring aspiring female artists with promises of a bright future, the artist would reportedly turn manipulative and sometimes demand sex in exchange for his patronage. When rejected, Adams would allegedly become vindictive and subject his victims to emotional or verbal abuse.

According to the New York Times, at least one such young female talent, identified by her middle name Ava, was underage when she became romantically involved with Adams through Twitter and Skype. The two met online when she was 14. While their initial correspondence revolved around music, it quickly escalated to graphic texting or ‘sexting.’ Ava told the publication that the pair were having Skype sessions, during which Adams exposed himself to her. The relationship allegedly lasted until she turned 16.

A day after the report came out, the FBI has reportedly taken up the case, according to an anonymous law enforcement official.

The young woman, who is now in her 20s, admitted that Adams may have been in the dark about her real age, since she would sometimes lie to him about being older. At the same time, she said that the rocker did not take her claims at face value and was well aware that their relationship might land him in hot water.

The newspaper said that its report was based on accounts provided by seven women and “more than a dozen associates,” as well as being corroborated “by family members or friends” who witnessed the events.

Adams has denied all the allegations, tweeting that he “would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage.”

The Grammy-nominated singer lashed out at the New York Times for painting an “upsettingly inaccurate” picture of his interactions with women.

I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) 13 февраля 2019 г.

But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) 13 февраля 2019 г.

As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) 13 февраля 2019 г.

“Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false,” he claimed, while apologizing “deeply and unreservedly” to anyone he might have hurt “however unintentionally.”

