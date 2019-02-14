Trump will declare national emergency as he signs watered-down wall funding bill
Trump will declare national emergency as he signs watered-down wall funding bill

Published time: 14 Feb, 2019 20:41 Edited time: 14 Feb, 2019 20:48
President Donald Trump will sign a spending bill that denies him funding for a border wall, but averts another government shutdown. Trump will also declare a national emergency, allowing him to bypass Congress and build the wall.

