‘Shameful & disgusting!’ TSA slammed for ‘invasive groping’ of triple-amputee US veteran (VIDEO)

The online community has been outraged by the “shameful” and “disgusting” treatment of a triple-amputee Purple Star veteran of Iraq, who was subjected to an “invasive” search by a TSA agent in Arizona over the weekend.

Strong words of support were voiced for Brian Kolfage after a video surfaced showing the 37-year-old Air Force veteran being “groped” by a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer during an invasive frisk on Saturday in Tucson International Airport.

“They groped and searched under his hips and buttocks, his groin and his half-arm, searching for what?” YouTube user James Hoft wondered in the comments to his video of the incident.

In addition to conducting a full and thorough check on the veteran’s body, the video also shows the federal agent checking Kolfage’s prosthetic legs and wheelchair, apparently for possible arms or explosives.

Shocked by the treatment of the most severely wounded airman in US history, the online community shamed TSA and united to express support for the veteran, who lost both his legs and his right hand in Iraq in 2004.

Let’s face facts. The only real the TSA even exists is because of Muslim terrorism. Let’s not talk around this anymore. Brian Kolfage lost his limbs fighting Muslim terrorism. And now he has to be humiliated being searched at the gate?! The irony is appalling. And disgusting. https://t.co/GHdwVbFIUy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 10, 2019

“Brian Kolfage lost his limbs fighting Muslim terrorism. And now he has to be humiliated being searched at the gate?! The irony is appalling. And Disgusting,” Hollywood actor James Woods said on Twitter.

“There is NO excuse for this!” prominent Arkansas politician Mike Huckabee said, demanding a reaction from the Department of Homeland Security and President Donald Trump.

Watch this disgusting treatment of my friend @BrianKolfage a decorated war hero, purple heart recipient and triple amputee from war injuries. There is NO excuse for this! @DHSgov should explain how this makes us safe! I hope @realDonaldTrump sees this and demands answers. https://t.co/qlXbqOJTys — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 10, 2019

Many others echoed their disgust, accusing the TSA agent of overstepping a line.

Complete bullshit for this man to be harassed!! — GATOR KRINER (@gatorblu2012) February 10, 2019

Its so sad... I'm sorry for this horrible humiliation they deliberately make you go through each time... I'm so sorry.. — Tammy Solo Qtified (@tmscool) February 10, 2019

God bless you. Your treatment is disgraceful. Thank you for your service and sacrifice for our country. — Kathy Davidson (@KathyDa81258360) February 10, 2019

Terrible, what are they thinking!!!! Thank you Mr. Kolfage for serving and protecting the USA. With the Lord's love and prayers. 🙏🙏 ✝️❤️✝️❤️✝️ — John Clement (@jcclem668) February 10, 2019

Yet despite the massive online condemnation, Kolfage played down the incident, tweeting: “This happens every time I fly... my kids are always asking “why daddy has to have that done?”

This happens every time I fly... my kids are always asking “why daddy has to have that done?” — Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) February 10, 2019

Apparently searching disabled people is a common practice across the US, some Twitterati pointed out. “I'm disabled and use a walker, I can’t go through the scanner thing where you stand up and put your arms up. Instead I get pulled to the side and have to wait for a pat down,” user B.J. Nash noted.

Same for me. I'm disabled and use a walker, I can't go through the scanner thing where you stand up and put your arms up. Instead I get pulled to the side and have to wait for a pat down. Not sure why I can't go thru the old fashioned scanner or why they cant use hand helds 🤷‍♀️ — B.J. Nash (@bjnno1) February 10, 2019

Me too EVERY TIME — Chris Wehrle (@whirlinator) February 10, 2019

This happens to us also. When tsa first came out, it seperated my family. 2 kids, one infant. Pulled me away and my wife had to deal with everything. — Tom (@Tomw01Tom) February 10, 2019

Prior to arriving at the airport on Saturday, Kolfage was in Tuscon to attend a ‘We Build the Wall’ rally, trying to promote a cause the man truly believes in. In December, the veteran started a GoFundMe campaign trying to raise $1 billion to help the government build a fence along the US-Mexico border. So far the campaign has raised about $20 million.

Also on rt.com ‘A machine with no compassion’: Mexico’s former president on Trump’s divisive ‘f*** you’ politics

Like this story? Share it with a friend!