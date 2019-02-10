‘A machine with no compassion’: Mexico’s former president on Trump’s divisive ‘f*** you’ politics

Mexico’s former president Vicente Fox has again lashed out at Donald Trump, decrying his divisive and confrontational approach to the whole world as ‘America is great, F*** the rest’ – even doubting the US president’s humanity.

“He doesn't seem to be a human being, he just looks like a machine, he doesn't have any compassion,” Fox told CNBC on Sunday, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

In particular, Fox, who served as Mexico's president from 2000 to 2006, criticized Trump’s desire to build a wall of sorts between the two countries, stating that sowing division is the US President’s way-to-go with the entire world, as well as within his own country. If the US continues to pursue such policies it will be left with “nationalism, or a nation state that Trump is claiming, or walls to divide, or growing apart from the world and saying only America is great, and the rest, f*** you.”

“That is the big, big problem of today, in the US, the divide. And when the leader is calling aggressive means for people, when the leader is not uniting, then you have this divide,” Fox stressed.

We don't need walls, we need bridges of understanding, bridges of sharing; that is exactly what must be done in the very immediate future

The former Mexican leader has repeatedly blasted Trump over his comments regarding Mexicans and harshly criticized the wall plans – especially Trump’s promises to make Mexico pay for it. Last April, he said that it was out of question, stating that his country would never pay “for that f***ing wall.” He also sported a T-shirt reading “Can't build a wall if your hands are too small,”referencing a popular meme about Trump.

At one point, Fox even went as far as to compare Trump to Hitler, noting similarities in their manner of speech. He also said that it’s not just Mexicans who are offended by Trump, and accused him of confrontational foreign policies that insult “everybody” while the US leader is fighting with the “entire world.”

