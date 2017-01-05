Trump adamant Mexico will still pay for his ‘Great Wall’ - eventually

President-elect Donald Trump has hit out at “dishonest” media reports for suggesting the US government will foot the bill for a new border wall and not Mexico, as he promised throughout his election campaign.

The Republican spent much of his campaign regaling supporters about plans to construct an “impenetrable wall” between the US and Mexico to keep out illegal immigrants.

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

In fact, the 2,000 mile border block was number one on Trump’s 10-point immigration plan, in which he vowed the colossal structure would be paid for by Mexico’s government.

However, recent reports indicate US taxpayers will actually have to pick up the bill, with Republicans said to be ready to ask Congress for the money.

READ MORE: 'Modern-day slave labor': ACLU calls plan for inmates to build Trump's wall 'unconstitutional'

AP cite two anonymous congressional officials as saying Republicans are seeking ways to tack the wall onto a George W Bush era Secure Fence Act, meaning the wall could become a reality without having to pass a new bill by Democrats.

As a result, the government would fund the barrier physically plugging the US-Mexico border.

CNN reports that any such move might break a key promise of Trump’s campaign, while Politico quote Republican Rep. Luke Messer as saying it is a tactic to bypass opposition.

“If tied to the rest of government funding, it’s [the wall] much harder for the Democrats to stop, and by the way, I think it’s much harder for Democrats to vote against it if what you’re doing is authorizing funding for an existing law,” Messer said.

But Trump lashed out on social media early Friday over the reports, criticising them for failing to mention that the money would be - he says - reimbursed by Mexico at a later date.

“The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!” Trump said.

READ MORE: Protests & looting across Mexico amid sudden 20% fuel price hike

It’s unclear how any repayment might work given Mexico’s president Enrique Peña Nieto is on record as saying that his country will “never pay for the wall.”

Repito lo que le dije personalmente, Sr. Trump: México jamás pagaría por un muro. https://t.co/IJNVe0XepY — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) September 1, 2016

Meanwhile, former Mexican premier Vicente Fox Quesada has railed against the wall proposal by labelling it a “racist monument.”

Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument.

Another promise he can't keep. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

Trump’s reference to the project being a ‘Great Wall’ has raised some eyebrows on social media.

@realDonaldTrump It's probably not the best idea to refer to it as the "Great Wall". — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) January 6, 2017

@realDonaldTrump The mark of a good structure is not how fast it's built. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) January 6, 2017

Is it possible for you @realDonaldTrump to STOP name calling & act like an adult??? oh and "Great Wall" is taken, look it up in Wikipedia! https://t.co/sxAscmSP0j — Joan Grande (@joangrande) January 6, 2017

Sorry Drumpf, but the name "Great Wall" has already been taken by the same foreign country that makes your cheap suits. — TheDiaryofDaniel (@DiaryofDaniel) January 6, 2017

I just want to take 30 seconds to say that no wall created and sustained by hatred could ever be a "Great Wall". 👌🏼 — Hillary Haden (@Thewanderunner) January 6, 2017

We're calling it the "Great Wall" now? — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) January 6, 2017