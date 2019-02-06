DNA-testing company sparks furor after teaming up with FBI (VIDEO)

One of the largest at-home DNA-testing companies has acknowledged that it has voluntarily partnered with the FBI, allowing law enforcement to search the company’s massive genealogy database – purportedly to help solve crimes.

Family Tree DNA’s decision to team up with the FBI was first reported by BuzzFeed, sparking concerns about consumer privacy. Investigative journalist Ben Swann spoke with RT America about how the company tried to downplay its partnership with the feds – and why consumers should still be wary.

